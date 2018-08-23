Pulse.com.gh logo
Ahmed Musa says Leicester City sold him against his wish


Ahmed Musa Super Eagles forward says Leicester City sold him against his wish

Ahmed Musa has responded to criticism about money following his move Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr .

play Ahmed Musa has continued his career at Al Nassr (Al Nassr)

Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa has stated that Leicester City sold him to Al Nassr against his wish.

Musa recently completed to Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia from Premier League outfit Leicester City in the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old has come under criticism that in the prime of his career he decided to choose a high paying offer in Saudi Arabia than move to a top club in Europe.

Following Musa’s performance at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, several clubs were reportedly interested him such as Huddersfield and Fulham.

play (Twitter/Leicester City)

 

The Nigerian forward however chose a different country to continue his career.

However, in a recent interview with Owngoalnigeria, Musa stated that his move to Al Nassr was not all in his wish.

Ahmed Musa stats

He said, “I wanted to stay in England because that has been my dream for years.

“I wanted to stay in England because that has been my dream for years but what will you do when you’re told a bid has been accepted for you.

“I had to move to where I know I will be celebrated.”

About accusations that the move to Al Nassr was all about money, Musa cleared the air in the report by stating that he wanted more playing time after an initial loan to CSKA Moscow in the winter transfer window.

play (Al Nassr)

He said, “Talks have been on about how I moved for the money but nobody has considered the fact that Leicester City also sold me for the money.

 “Transfers can only happen if both parties agree to it and that was my case.”

The forward who scored on his debut for Al Nassr is expected to be part of Gernot Rohr’s squad for the 2018 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Seychelles.

