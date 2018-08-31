Pulse.com.gh logo
Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid star wins UEFA Europa League Player of the Season

Griezmann has been rewarded for the role he played in Atletico Madrid winning the Europa League.

  Published:
Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, the team's top scorer for the past three seasons, has netted just three times so far this campaign and not at all in his last eight games at club level play Griezmann has been rewarded for a fine season with Atletico Madrid (AFP)

Antoine Griezmann has been named the UEFA Europa League Player of the Season on Friday, August 31.

The Atletico Madrid star was rewarded for his outstanding performance in the 2017/18 Europa League.

The 27-year-old Griezmann won the award ahead of compatriot Dimitri Payet who led Marseille  to the final only to lose to Atletico.

 

Griezmann's teammate Diego Godín  who captained Atletico Madrid to the title was in third place.

The French star was named the winner in Monaco at the draw ceremony for the 2018/19 UEFA Europa League which his Atletico Madrid side will play no part in.

Antoine Griezmann and Mario Mandzukic both set records in the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup played on Sunday, July 15. play Antoine Griezmann won the World Cup with France (CNN Sport)

In the final against Marseille, Griezmann was awarded the match of the match as he scored the two goals that guaranteed Atletico Madrid's victory.

He also went on to have a fruitful outing at the 2018 FIFA World Cup which he won with France, scored in the final of the tournament and was awarded the silver ball.

Leganes' Ruben Perez (R) commits a foul against Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann during their Spanish La Liga match, at the Estadio Municipal Butarque in Madrid, on September 30, 2017 play Antoine Greizmann scored two goals as Atletico Madrid beat Marseille in the Europa League final (AFP/File)

 

Griezmann's Atletico Madrid side will face Borussia Dortmund, Monaco and Club Brugge in Group A of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League group stage and the final of the tournament will be played in their home ground Metropolitano Stadium.

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
