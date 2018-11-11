Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Ighalo's club Chanchung Yatai suffers relegation in China

Odion Ighalo could not save Chanchung Yatai as they dropped to the lower division after losing their last game.

  • Published:
Odion Ighalo play Odion Ighalo could not save Chanchung Yatai from relegation (Instagram/Odion Ighalo)

Chanchung Yatai club of Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo suffered relegation from the Chinese Super League (CSL) on Sunday, November 11.

Ighalo relegated

Chanchung Yatai dropped to the second tier of football in China after they lost 2-0 to Dalian Yifang away from home.

Odion Ighalo play Odion Ighalo scored 21 goals this season (XIN LI Getty Images)

 

Ighalo was unable to feature in the encounter as he suffered a serious injury in their last fixture against Tianjin Quanjin on Wednesday, November 7.

Sheng Qin set up Duvier Riascos  in the 23rd minute and former Atletico Madrid star Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco in the 64th minute to seal a home win for Dalian Yifang against Ighalo's side.

Odion Ighalo play Odion Ighalo was injured for their last league game (Instagram/Odion Ighalo )

Chanchung Yatai could not depend on their reliable striker Ighalo who has 21 goals this season in the league.

The result meant that Ighalo's Chanchung Yatai stayed on 32 points but Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi was not in action as his Tianjin TEDA side also lost 5-1 to Guangzhou Evergrande.

Odion Ighalo play Ighalo is expected not to continue with Changchun Yatai (Instagram)

The result meant that Tianjin Teda and Chanchung Yatai both have 32 points but Mikel's side scaled through in 14th position with a superior goal difference.

Ighalo's Chanchung Yatai and bottom placed Guizhou Hengfeng were both relegated from the first division.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Recommended Articles

Henry Onyekuru scores 2 goals for Galatasaray against Kayserispor Henry Onyekuru scores 2 goals for Galatasaray against Kayserispor
Ighalo 'upset' on missing Super Eagles AFCON qualifier against South Africa Ighalo 'upset' on missing Super Eagles AFCON qualifier against South Africa
5 things to know about Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru 5 things to know about Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru
Super Eagles captain Mikel out till end of the season with a muscle injury Super Eagles captain Mikel out till end of the season with a muscle injury
Super Eagles boss Rohr calls up Henry Onyekuru to replace injured Odion Ighalo Super Eagles boss Rohr calls up Henry Onyekuru to replace injured Odion Ighalo
Odion Ighalo injured and doubtful for South Africa Odion Ighalo injured and doubtful for South Africa

Recommended Videos

World Cup 2018: France receive Hero's welcome after World Cup glory World Cup 2018 France receive Hero's welcome after World Cup glory
World Cup 2018: RADP World Cup match preview France Vs Croatia Croatia World Cup 2018 RADP World Cup match preview France Vs Croatia Croatia
World Cup 2018: RADP World Cup match review Croatia Vs England World Cup 2018 RADP World Cup match review Croatia Vs England



Related Articles

Odion Ighalo injured and doubtful for South Africa
Super Eagles boss Rohr calls up Henry Onyekuru to replace injured Odion Ighalo
Super Eagles captain Mikel out till end of the season with a muscle injury
Ighalo 'upset' on missing Super Eagles AFCON qualifier against South Africa
Odion Ighalo scores for Changchun Yatai against Chongqing Lifan
Ighalo scores hat-trick as Super Eagles beat Libya 4-0 in 2019 AFCON qualifier

World Cup 2018

Samuel Chukwueze
5 things to know about Super Eagles new boy Samuel Chukwueze
Anthony Martial
Inter want Man United contract rebel Martial
Samuel Chukwueze
Super Eagles new boy Samuel Chukwueze scores for Villarreal in Copa Del Rey debut
Kenneth Omeruo
Simon, Omeruo make Copa Del Rey debut
X
Advertisement