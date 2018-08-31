Pulse.com.gh logo
Chelsea, Arsenal draw minnows in 2018/19 Europa League


Europa League Chelsea, Arsenal draw minnows

Premier League giants Chelsea and Arsenal have discovered their group stage opponents.

  Published:
play (We Ain't Got No History)

Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea have discovered their group opponents for the 2018/19 Europa League season.

The London based sides were paired with minnows in Europe with Arsenal getting a tricky tie to face Sporting Lisbon.

play (Evening Standard)

 

2018/19 Europa League draw in full

Group A - Bayer Leverkusen, Ludogorets, FC Zurich, AEK Larnaca

Group B

Red Bull Salzburg

Celtic

RB Leipzig

Rosenborg

 

Group C

Zenit St Petersburg

FC Copenhagen

Bordeaux

Slavia Prague

 

Group D

Anderlecht

Fenerbache

Dinamo Zagreb

Spartak Tranava

 

Group E

Arsenal

Sporting

Qarabag

FC Vorskla

 

Group F

Olympiakos

Milan

Real Betis

Dudelange

 

Group G

Villarreal

Rapid Vienna

Spartak Moscow

Rangers

 

Group H

Lazio

Marseille

Frankfurt

Apollon Limassol

 

Group I

Besiktas

Genk

Malmo

Sarpsborg

 

Group J

Sevilla

Krasnodar

Standard Liege

Akhisharspor

 

Group K

Dynamo Kiev

FC Astana

Rennes

Jablonec

 

Group L

Chelsea

PAOK

BATE Borisov

Vidi FC

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

