Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea have discovered their group opponents for the 2018/19 Europa League season.
The London based sides were paired with minnows in Europe with Arsenal getting a tricky tie to face Sporting Lisbon.
2018/19 Europa League draw in full
Group A - Bayer Leverkusen, Ludogorets, FC Zurich, AEK Larnaca
Group B
Red Bull Salzburg
Celtic
RB Leipzig
Rosenborg
Group C
Zenit St Petersburg
FC Copenhagen
Bordeaux
Slavia Prague
Group D
Anderlecht
Fenerbache
Dinamo Zagreb
Spartak Tranava
Group E
Arsenal
Sporting
Qarabag
FC Vorskla
Group F
Olympiakos
Milan
Real Betis
Dudelange
Group G
Villarreal
Rapid Vienna
Spartak Moscow
Rangers
Group H
Lazio
Marseille
Frankfurt
Apollon Limassol
Group I
Besiktas
Genk
Malmo
Sarpsborg
Group J
Sevilla
Krasnodar
Standard Liege
Akhisharspor
Group K
Dynamo Kiev
FC Astana
Rennes
Jablonec
Group L
Chelsea
PAOK
BATE Borisov
Vidi FC