Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea have discovered their group opponents for the 2018/19 Europa League season.

The London based sides were paired with minnows in Europe with Arsenal getting a tricky tie to face Sporting Lisbon.

2018/19 Europa League draw in full

Group A - Bayer Leverkusen, Ludogorets, FC Zurich, AEK Larnaca

Group B

Red Bull Salzburg

Celtic

RB Leipzig

Rosenborg

Group C

Zenit St Petersburg

FC Copenhagen

Bordeaux

Slavia Prague

Group D

Anderlecht

Fenerbache

Dinamo Zagreb

Spartak Tranava

Group E

Arsenal

Sporting

Qarabag

FC Vorskla

Group F

Olympiakos

Milan

Real Betis

Dudelange

Group G

Villarreal

Rapid Vienna

Spartak Moscow

Rangers

Group H

Lazio

Marseille

Frankfurt

Apollon Limassol

Group I

Besiktas

Genk

Malmo

Sarpsborg

Group J

Sevilla

Krasnodar

Standard Liege

Akhisharspor

Group K

Dynamo Kiev

FC Astana

Rennes

Jablonec

Group L

Chelsea

PAOK

BATE Borisov

Vidi FC