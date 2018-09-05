news

Chelsea have unveiled their third strip for the 2018/19 football season which features the use of NikeConnect technology.

The new kit in partnership with International sportswear giants Nike comes after the release of their first two strips for the season.

Their third kit which is an alternate outfit for their traditional blue strip comes with a different shade of the colour.

According to the Nike website, the new attire contains the NikeConnect logo on the shirt which is a first in football.

The new NikeConnect logo on the jersey is to give fans access to the range of Nike products, which was unavailable on the club’s yellow second strip .

The statement read, “By scanning a NikeConnect logo on the shirt label through the Nike app, fans are able to access product, customized content and exclusive experiences.

“They can also participate in the development of a special Chelsea FC Shirtholder’s Edition Fan Jersey. “This co-creation experience includes collaborating with Nike designers during the course of a multi-stage, authentic design process, resulting in a Fan Jersey available to Shirtholders.”

The statement on the Nike website also reveals that the print on the third strip is an aerial depiction of the clubs stadium.

"The Blues’ historic home is honored within the print, creating a link to London even when the team is playing away. Matched with teal blue shorts and crimson socks.

“The dynamic textural print on the shirt’s center appears at first glance to be a contemporary pattern, but upon closer inspection transforms into an aerial depiction of Stamford Bridge and its surrounding area.

“The jersey’s design is just as progressive and innovative. Inspired by the heart of London, the DNA of the capital’s leading club is threaded throughout the jersey.

