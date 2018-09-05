Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > World Cup 2018 >

Chelsea unveil 3rd strip by Nike with NikeConnect technology


New Jersey Alert Chelsea unveil 3rd strip with NikeConnect technology

The new Chelsea third strip comes with a new technology for the clubs fans.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play (Nike)

Chelsea have unveiled their third strip for the 2018/19 football season which features the use of NikeConnect technology.

The new kit in partnership with International sportswear giants Nike comes after the release of their first two strips for the season.

Their third kit which is an alternate outfit for their traditional blue strip comes with a different shade of the colour.

play Chelsea's new kit is unlike their traditional blue attire (Nike)

 

According to the Nike website, the new attire contains the NikeConnect logo on the shirt which is a first in football.

The new NikeConnect logo on the jersey is to give fans access to the range of Nike products, which was unavailable on the club’s yellow second strip.

The statement read, “By scanning a NikeConnect logo on the shirt label through the Nike app, fans are able to access product, customized content and exclusive experiences.

play The new Chelsea strip will be worn during the Europa League away matches. (Nike)

 

“They can also participate in the development of a special Chelsea FC Shirtholder’s Edition Fan Jersey.  “This co-creation experience includes collaborating with Nike designers during the course of a multi-stage, authentic design process, resulting in a Fan Jersey available to Shirtholders.”

The statement on the Nike website also reveals that the print on the third strip is an aerial depiction of the clubs stadium.

play The new Chelsea jersey pays homage to Stamford Bridge (Nike)

"The Blues’ historic home is honored within the print, creating a link to London even when the team is playing away. Matched with teal blue shorts and crimson socks.

“The dynamic textural print on the shirt’s center appears at first glance to be a contemporary pattern, but upon closer inspection transforms into an aerial depiction of Stamford Bridge and its surrounding area.

play Chelsea's away kit is in partnership with Nike (Nike)

 

“The jersey’s design is just as progressive and innovative. Inspired by the heart of London, the DNA of the capital’s leading club is threaded throughout the jersey.

“The dynamic textural print on the shirt’s center appears at first glance to be a contemporary pattern, but upon closer inspection transforms into an aerial depiction of Stamford Bridge and its surrounding area, the statement read.

The new third strip is will most be used for the clubs away campaign in the UEFA Europa League.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Recommended Articles

France: World Cup-winning stars honoured with two stars on return to Clairefontaine France World Cup-winning stars honoured with two stars on return to Clairefontaine
Europa League: Chelsea, Arsenal draw minnows Europa League Chelsea, Arsenal draw minnows
Antoine Griezmann: Atletico Madrid star named UEFA Europa League Player of the Season Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid star named UEFA Europa League Player of the Season
Semi Ajayi: Super Eagles new boy surprised with first call up Semi Ajayi Super Eagles new boy surprised with first call up
Kelechi Iheanacho: Leicester City forward scores first goal of the season Kelechi Iheanacho Leicester City forward scores first goal of the season
Semi Ajayi: Rotherdam defender impresses boss in midfield role Semi Ajayi Rotherdam defender impresses boss in midfield role

Recommended Videos

World Cup 2018: France receive Hero's welcome after World Cup glory World Cup 2018 France receive Hero's welcome after World Cup glory
World Cup 2018: RADP World Cup match preview France Vs Croatia Croatia World Cup 2018 RADP World Cup match preview France Vs Croatia Croatia
World Cup 2018: RADP World Cup match review Croatia Vs England World Cup 2018 RADP World Cup match review Croatia Vs England



Top Articles

1 2018 FIFA World Cup Germany squad guide, full fixtures, group and key...bullet
2 World Cup 2018 Russian MP tells nation to ‘have sex, make babies’ with...bullet
3 World Cup 2018 Uruguay fans go “gaga” after a video call with...bullet
4 Kevin Prince Boateng 6 times Rihanna fell in love because of footballbullet
5 2018 FIFA World Cup England squad guide, full fixtures, group...bullet
6 World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Senegal's win over Polandbullet
7 World Cup 2018 2018 FIFA World Cup team of the tournamentbullet
8 World Cup 2018 The world thinks Cristiano Ronaldo set a...bullet
9 World Cup Diaries Key players who should give Egypt a...bullet
10 World Cup 2018 Egypt part ways with Hector Cuper after...bullet

Related Articles

Chelsea Premier League side jet out to pre-season tour of Australia without Victor Moses
Chelsea Hazard launches new away kit despite uncertain future
World Cup 2018 'Nothing is coming home', England's campaign trolled after loss in 3rd place match to Belgium
Europa League Chelsea, Arsenal draw minnows
Victor Moses, Kenneth Omeruo Super Eagles stars to resume training with Chelsea before Australia camp

Top Videos

1 World Cup 2018 France receive Hero's welcome after World Cup glorybullet

World Cup 2018

Leon Balogun Brighton defender disappointed at loss to Liverpool
Nigerians were left heartbroken as the Super Eagles crash out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, after a 2-1 loss to Argentina in their final group D game of the on Tuesday, June 26.
Odion Ighalo Rohr backs Super Eagles striker ahead of Seychelles
Premier League sides Leicester City and Arsenal have offered their support to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D fixture against Argentina.
Super Eagles NFF plan Saudi Arabia friendly in September
Leon Balogun Brighton defender says Liverpool will be tougher than Manchester United