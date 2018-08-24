news

Hibernian boss Neil Lennon called Nigerian defender Efe Ambrose a ‘piece of nonsense’

The 29-year-old made an error that almost cost his side in their 3-2 win over Ross County in a League Cup match played on Sunday, August 19.

The error by Ambrose gave Ross County’s Josh Mullin a chance to equalise in the encounter which summed up his poor performance.

The Championship side, however, were unable to clinch victory as Stevie Mallan scored what turned out to the winner to give Hibernian all three points.

The result means Hibernian are through to the semi-final of the competition but Lennon called out Ambrose for his performance.

In a report by the Hibernian Evening, Lennon criticised the former Super Eagles defender for his role in the second goal.

He said, “We gifted them goals, Efe has to stop it. The second goal was a piece of nonsense, it was uncalled for and we had a bit of a wobble after that penalty.

“The players have plenty of character, which is great. But it is almost as if we wake them up from a slumber.”

Since the start of the season, Ambrose has featured in nine games for Hibernian and has contributed two goals.

It remains to be seen if Lennon will include him in his team list when Hibernian face Aberdeen in a Scottish Premiership encounter scheduled for Saturday, August 25.