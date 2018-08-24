Pulse.com.gh logo
Efe Ambrose a ‘piece of nonsense’ by Hibernian boss Neil Lennon


Efe Ambrose Hibernian boss calls Nigerian defender a ‘piece of nonsense’

Following a dismal performance by Efe Ambrose, Hibernian boss Neil Lennon had harsh words for the Nigerian defender.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Efe Ambrose has comes under criticism for his Hibernian (Twitter)

Hibernian boss Neil Lennon called Nigerian defender Efe Ambrose a ‘piece of nonsense’

The 29-year-old made an error that almost cost his side in their 3-2 win over Ross County in a League Cup match played on Sunday, August 19.

The error by Ambrose gave Ross County’s Josh Mullin a chance to equalise in the encounter which summed up his poor performance.

Neil Lennon allegedly threatened to kill his mistress with a knife play Neil Lennon had harsh words for Efe Ambrose (BPI/Greig Cowie)

 

The Championship side, however, were unable to clinch victory as Stevie Mallan scored what turned out to the winner to give Hibernian all three points.

The result means Hibernian are through to the semi-final of the competition but Lennon called out Ambrose for his performance.

In a report by the Hibernian Evening, Lennon criticised the former Super Eagles defender for his role in the second goal.

play Neil Lennon criticised Efe Ambrose for his nonsense (Sky Sports)

 

He said, “We gifted them goals, Efe has to stop it. The second goal was a piece of nonsense, it was uncalled for and we had a bit of a wobble after that penalty.

“The players have plenty of character, which is great. But it is almost as if we wake them up from a slumber.”

Since the start of the season, Ambrose has featured in nine games for Hibernian and has contributed two goals.

It remains to be seen if Lennon will include him in his team list when Hibernian face Aberdeen in a Scottish Premiership encounter scheduled for Saturday, August 25.

