Henry Onyekuru makes Team of the Week in Turkey

Super Eagles and Galatasaray forward Henry Onyekuru made the Turkey Super Lig Team of the Week for matchday 12.

The 21-year-old Nigerian forward lead the attack for Galatasaray as they returned to second place in the Turkish Lig.

Onyekuru scored two goals for Galatasaray as they beat Kayserispor 3-0 in a league game played on Saturday, November 10.

The Nigerian superstar helped his side bounce back from a 2-0 loss to Schalke in their UEFA Champions League encounter.

It is the third time Onyekuru has being selected in the Team of the Week by WhoScored following an impressive performance.

The youngster who had six games before finding the back of the net is now showing signs of rediscovering the form that made him one of the best young players on the continent.

He leads the attack with Moroccan striker Khalid Boutaïb of Yeni Malatyaspor and is joined in the squad by Galatasaray teammates Mariano and Ömer Bayram.