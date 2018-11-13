Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Henry Onyekuru makes Team of the Week in Turkey

Henry Onyekuru has been rewarded for scoring two goals against Kayserispor with a place on the Team of the Week.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Henry Onyekuru play

Henry Onyekuru

(Galatasaray)

Super Eagles and Galatasaray forward Henry Onyekuru made the Turkey Super Lig Team of the Week for matchday 12.

The 21-year-old Nigerian forward lead the attack for Galatasaray as they returned to second place in the Turkish Lig.

Henry Onyekuru play Henry Onyekuru scored two goals for Galatasaray in the Super Lig (Galatasaray)

Onyekuru scored two goals for Galatasaray as they beat Kayserispor 3-0 in a league game played on Saturday, November 10.

The Nigerian superstar helped his side bounce back from a 2-0 loss to Schalke in their UEFA Champions League encounter.

Super Lig Team of the Week play Onyekuru is among the Turkey Super Lig 1 (WhoScored)

 

It is the third time Onyekuru has being selected in the Team of the Week by WhoScored following an impressive performance.

The youngster who had six games before finding the back of the net is now showing signs of rediscovering the form that made him one of the best young players on the continent.

Henry Onyekuru play Onyekuru is expected to join up with the Super Eagles after his goal exploits (Galatasaray)

He leads the attack with Moroccan striker Khalid Boutaïb of Yeni Malatyaspor and is joined in the squad by Galatasaray teammates Mariano and Ömer Bayram.

Onyekuru replaced injured Odion Ighalo in the Super Eagles of Nigeria squad to face the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier scheduled for Saturday, November 17.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Recommended Articles

Samuel Chukwueze scores first La Liga goal in Villarreal's draw against Rayo Vallecano Samuel Chukwueze scores first La Liga goal in Villarreal's draw against Rayo Vallecano
Ighalo's club Chanchung Yatai suffers relegation in China Ighalo's club Chanchung Yatai suffers relegation in China
Henry Onyekuru scores 2 goals for Galatasaray against Kayserispor Henry Onyekuru scores 2 goals for Galatasaray against Kayserispor
Ighalo 'upset' on missing Super Eagles AFCON qualifier against South Africa Ighalo 'upset' on missing Super Eagles AFCON qualifier against South Africa
5 things to know about Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru 5 things to know about Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru
Super Eagles captain Mikel out till end of the season with a muscle injury Super Eagles captain Mikel out till end of the season with a muscle injury

Recommended Videos

World Cup 2018: France receive Hero's welcome after World Cup glory World Cup 2018 France receive Hero's welcome after World Cup glory
World Cup 2018: RADP World Cup match preview France Vs Croatia Croatia World Cup 2018 RADP World Cup match preview France Vs Croatia Croatia
World Cup 2018: RADP World Cup match review Croatia Vs England World Cup 2018 RADP World Cup match review Croatia Vs England



Related Articles

Odion Ighalo injured and doubtful for South Africa
Kelechi Iheanacho Leicester City forward scores first Premier League goal of the season
Super Eagles boss Rohr calls up Henry Onyekuru to replace injured Odion Ighalo
Henry Onyekuru scores 2 goals for Galatasaray against Kayserispor
5 things to know about Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru

World Cup 2018

Henry Onyekuru
Super Eagles boss Rohr calls up Henry Onyekuru to replace injured Odion Ighalo
Odion Ighalo
Odion Ighalo injured and doubtful for South Africa
Samuel Chukwueze
5 things to know about Super Eagles new boy Samuel Chukwueze
Anthony Martial
Inter want Man United contract rebel Martial
X
Advertisement