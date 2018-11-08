Super Eagles boss Rohr calls up Henry Onyekuru to replace injured Odion Ighalo

news

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr has called up Galatasaray forward Henry Onyekuru as the replacement for the injured Odion Ighalo .

Ighalo suffered the injury in a Chinese Super League (CSL) game between Changchun Yatai and Tianjin Quanjin on Wednesday, November 7 which ended 2-2.

Just 17 minutes into the game Ighalo was replaced by Lasse Vibe and he had to be stretched out.

Henry Onyekuru makes Super Eagles squad

Henry Onyekuru has been called up a replacement for Ighalo just one day after the striker was confirmed out.

The 21-year-old Galatasaray forward was listed among the stand by players for the Super Eagles upcoming games and was not included in the 23 players initially call ed up.

Rohr has decided to bring up Onyekuru form the stand by days before the clash as he is playing regularly in the UEFA Champions League.

Ighalo has become a revelation after failing to find the back of the net during the 2018 FIFA World Cup as he is now the top scorer in the qualification series with six goals .

It is the second time that Rohr has been forced to make a change due to injury as he called up Theophilus Afelokhai as the replacement for the injured Francis Uzoho .

The Super Eagles take on the Bafana Bafana of South Africa on Saturday, November 17 before taking on the Cranes of Uganda on Tuesday, November 20.