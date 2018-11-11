Pulse.com.gh logo
Henry Onyekuru scores 2 goals for Galatasaray against Kayserispor

Henry Onyekuru ended his six game drought by finding the back of the net two times against Kayserispor.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Henry Onyekuru play Henry Onyekuru finally banged in the goals in Turkey (Galatasaray)

Super Eagles striker Henry Onyekuru scored two goals for Galatasaray in their 3-0 win away against Kayserispor in a Turkey Super Lig game played on Saturday, November 11.

It was Onyekuru's first goal in six matches as he has struggled to find the back of the net in recent times.

Onyekuru who was called up by Gernot Rohr to replaced injured Chanchung Yatai forward Odion Ighalo. finally found the back of the net before departing for international duty.

Henry Onyekuru play Henry Onyekuru ended his six game goalless streak (Galatasaray)

 

Kayserispor vs Galatasaray

After a 2-0 defeat to Schalke 04 in their last group stage Champions League fixture, Galatasaray aimed to bounce back against Kayserispor.

Onyekuru who was named in the starting line up gave his side the lead with his first goal of the game as early as the 18th minute.

Henry Onyekuru play Onyekuru scored two goals for Galatasaray (Galatasaray)

The goal proved to be the only of the first half as the home side tried to find their way back into the game.

The second half was goalless until the 75th minute when Onyekuru scored his second of the game to give Galatasaray a two-goal cushion.

He was awarded a yellow card for his celebrations, Galatasaray sealed the result through Omer Bayram who converted a ball through to him by Mariano in the 88th minute.

Henry Onyekuru play Onyekuru replaced Ighalo in the Super Eagles squad (Galatasaray )

The result means that Galatasaray are second on the table four points behind Istanbul Basaksehir and return to action after the international break against Konyaspor on Friday, November 23.

Onyekuru is expected to depart for Nigeria to be part of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier away against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa and a friendly encounter against the Cranes of Uganda.

