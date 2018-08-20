Pulse.com.gh logo
Leon Balogun gets Hughton's praise for Manchester United performance


Leon Balogun Brighton manager praises defender for performance against Manchester United

Leon Balogun gets the accolades from Chris Hughton for a strong performance against Manchester United.

  • Published:
play Leon Balogun put in a decent performance against Manchester United (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton praised Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun for his performance in their 3-2 win over Manchester United on Sunday, August 19.

The Seagulls recorded a famous victory over the Premier League giants which saw them bounce back from their opening day defeat to Watford.

Leon Balogun stats

Balogun was named among the substitutes by Hughton and only made an appearance off the bench due to an injury to Lewis Dunk.

Hughton stated in his post-match interview that he was disappointed that Dunk got injured but was delighted that Balogun stepped up.

play Leon Balogun was all smiles after victory against Manchester United (Brighton & Hove Albion)

 

 He said, “I was disappointed for Lewis. He’s a very tough boy and is rarely injured.

 “In Balogun, you have someone you know won’t be phased. He’s played at a very good level and played in the World Cup this summer.”

Following the result, Hughton stated that his team will continue to improve ahead of their next Premier League encounter against Liverpool.

Brighton and Hove Albion stats

He said, “It allows the group of players to go into the game with a bit more confidence.”

“They don’t come any more difficult than away at Liverpool, not only with the team they’ve got but the recruitment they had in the summer.”

play Leon Balogun came on a substitute for Lewis Dunk (Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

 

“You hope we can play to some level like we did today.”

Balogun took to his official Instagram account to show his appreciation for his maiden apperance.

He said, "Thanks everyone @officialbhafc for the warm welcome. Couldn’t really have wished for a better debut in the EPL, beating ManUtd at home "

 

Balogun who made his debut against Manchester United is expected to maintain his place in the starting Line up against Liverpool with Dunk expected to be sidelined for a while.

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
