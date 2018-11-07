Inter want Man United contract rebel Martial

news

Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan reportedly want Manchester United contract rebel Anthony Martial .

The 22-year-old has been in resurgent form for Manchester United after making a returning to the starting line up.

Martial is in the last year of his contract and Manchester United want to tie him down to a long-term contract.

Martial wanted by Inter Milan

According to several reports Martial is holding out on signing a new contract because of fellow forward Alexis Sanchez’s high wages.

However, despite his contract ending this season, there is a mandatory one-year extension on his deal which the Red Devils may be forced to activate.

The French man who left out of the 2018 World Cup, and has issues with Jose Mourinho after the birth of his child during pre-season .

A report by the Daily Mail states that Martial has turned down a proposed deal worth about £160,000 a week.

It is reported that Martial is aware that more clubs are interested in his signature after five goals in his last five games.

He found the net against Everton, Chelsea, Newcastle, and Bournemouth to help ease the pressure on Mourinho.