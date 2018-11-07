Pulse.com.gh logo
Inter want Man United contract rebel Martial

Anthony Martial's resurgence at Manchester United makes him wanted by the best teams in Europe.

  • Published:
Anthony Martial play Anthony Martial is scoring goals for fun in Manchester United (Getty Images)

Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan reportedly want Manchester United contract rebel Anthony Martial.

The 22-year-old has been in resurgent form for Manchester United after making a returning to the starting line up.

Martial is in the last year of his contract and Manchester United want to tie him down to a long-term contract.

play Anthony Martial is reportedly stalling on signing a new deal with Manchester United (Getty Images)

Martial wanted by Inter Milan

According to several reports Martial is holding out on signing a new contract because of fellow forward Alexis Sanchez’s high wages.

However, despite his contract ending this season, there is a mandatory one-year extension on his deal which the Red Devils may be forced to activate.

Jose Mourinho praised French winger Anthony Martial for his improved attitude and on-field performances in Manchester United's strong start to the season play Anthony Martial is reportedly concerned about his future at Manchester United under Jose Mourinho (AFP/File)

The French man who left out of the 2018 World Cup, and has issues with Jose Mourinho after the birth of his child during pre-season.

A report by the Daily Mail states that Martial has turned down a proposed deal worth about £160,000 a week.

It is reported that Martial is aware that more clubs are interested in his signature after five goals in his last five games.

Philippe Lamboley agent to French striker Anthony Martial has stated that his client wants to leave Premier League outfit Manchester United. play Anthony Martial's situation is being monitored by Inter Milan (Getty Images)

 

He found the net against Everton, ChelseaNewcastle, and Bournemouth to help ease the pressure on Mourinho.

The report says that Inter Milan are monitoring contract negotiating between the Premier League Player of the Month nominee and Manchester United.

