Leon Balogun debuts in Brighton & Hove Albion 3 Manchester United 2


Leon Balogun Super Eagles defender makes Premier League debut against Manchester United

Leon Balogun made his first Premier League appearance coming off the bench against Manchester United.

play Leon Balogun makes debut against Manchester United (Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun made his Premier League debut for Brighton & Hove Albion in a 3-2 win over Manchester United on Sunday, August 19.

The 30-year-old defender was introduced for Lewis Dunk in the 20th minute after he suffered an injury.

Balogun was introduced with the game still level but the Seagulls went on to cause a huge upset by defeating the Premier League big boys 3-2.

 

Coach Chris Hughton and his team bounced back from an opening day defeat to Watford to hold on for famous win.

Leon Balogun stats

Glenn Murray, Duffy, and Pascal Gross were the scorers for Brighton while Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba both foud the net for Jose Mourinho's side.

play Leon Balogun played against Manchester United in his debut (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Balogun was not afforded any minutes in Brighton's opening day loss to Watford but put in a disciplined display for the Seagulls as they claimed their first points of the 2018/19 Premier League season.

Brighton and Hove Albion stats

The ex-Mainz defender came up against Lukaku several in aerial battles as Brighton tried to hold on to a win.

play Balogun came on a substitute for Lewis Dunk against Manchester United (Brighton & Hove Albion)

 

Balogun was signed as a reinforcement from Germany before the start of the  2018 FIFA World Cup  in Russia.

 

Balogun will hope to continue getting minuted on the pitch when Brighton travel to face Liverpool in their next Premier League fixture scheduled for Saturday, August 25.

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
