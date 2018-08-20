news

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun made his Premier League debut for Brighton & Hove Albion in a 3-2 win over Manchester United on Sunday, August 19.

The 30-year-old defender was introduced for Lewis Dunk in the 20th minute after he suffered an injury.

Balogun was introduced with the game still level but the Seagulls went on to cause a huge upset by defeating the Premier League big boys 3-2.

— Brighton & Hove Albion #emo##emo# (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Coach Chris Hughton and his team bounced back from an opening day defeat to Watford to hold on for famous win.

Leon Balogun stats

Glenn Murray, Duffy, and Pascal Gross were the scorers for Brighton while Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba both foud the net for Jose Mourinho's side.

Balogun was not afforded any minutes in Brighton's opening day loss to Watford but put in a disciplined display for the Seagulls as they claimed their first points of the 2018/19 Premier League season.

Brighton and Hove Albion stats

The ex-Mainz defender came up against Lukaku several in aerial battles as Brighton tried to hold on to a win.

Balogun was signed as a reinforcement from Germany before the start of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

— Brighton & Hove Albion #emo##emo# (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Balogun will hope to continue getting minuted on the pitch when Brighton travel to face Liverpool in their next Premier League fixture scheduled for Saturday, August 25.