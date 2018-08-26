Pulse.com.gh logo
Leon Balogun disappointed as Liverpool beat Brighton 1-0


Leon Balogun Brighton defender disappointed at loss to Liverpool

Leon Balogun says he and his teammates will learn from their mistakes after a narrow loss to Liverpool.

play Balogun had a difficult game against Salah as Liverpool beat Brighton (Brighton)

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Leon Balogun is disappointed as his side lost 1-0 to Liverpool in a Premier League encounter played on Saturday, August 26.

Balogun earlier warned that Liverpool will be tougher than Manchester United and it turned out to be so as Chris Hughton’s men suffered their second defeat of the season at Anfield.

The 30-year-old Nigerian defender was given his first start of the season but could do little to prevent Mohamed Salah who scored what turned out to be the winning goal of the encounter in the 23rd minute.

Leon Balogun stats

Following the result of the game, Balogun gave his opinion on how he and his teammates performed in the encounter in an interview with the Brighton website.

 

He said, “I would compare today’s game to playing against the likes of Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund in Germany.

“It’s a very fast game with quick attack with lots of quality – it was tough today, but that’s why the disappointment is quite big because we feel like we were very close to getting something.

“We had chances late on to get a point and we feel like we could have done today.”

play Leon Balogun played all 90 minutes as Liverpool beat Brighton (Twitter/Leon Balogun )

 

Balogun who made his debut in their 3-2 win over Manchester United stated that he knew it will be a difficult game for him and his teammates.

“We knew we had to be on top of our game again this afternoon, but we also knew it would be a different challenge to Manchester United last weekend.

“Liverpool have a lot more runners, so we had to be much more aware of them today.

“As a team in defence we prepare game by game – last weekend was different today so that’s how we build up the training sessions.”

He insisted that little could have been done to prevent the only goal of the encounter but they will learn from their mistakes as they continue in the campaign.

play Leon Balogun came face to face with goalscorer Mohamed Salah several times (Brighton )

 

He said, “We’re frustrated with the goal we gave away, but you have to learn from your mistakes – people have said today was a lot better than how we did here back in May last season.

“Everyone can see that it was different and so we have to learn – it’s not bad to lose by one goal it’s just disappointing given the way we played.

“The manager knows the experience I have from over the last ten years – I’m quite quick and I just want to help the team as much as I can.”

Brighton and Hove Albion stats

Balogun also took to his official Twitter account to post a message which revealed his disappointment at the result.

He said, “Mixed feelings after what I think has been a great team performance at Anfield Road. Can’t deny a sense of disappointment. We keep our heads high and go on to the next one.”

 

The new recruit from Mainz is expected to return to action when they host new boys Fulham in their next Premier League encounter scheduled for Saturday, September 1.

