Brighton & Hove Albion defender Leon Balogun has stated that their upcoming Premier League encounter against Liverpool will be tougher than their previous fixture against Manchester United.

Balogun made his Premier League debut in Brighton’s 3-2 victory over Manchester United when he came in as a substitute for the injured Lewis Dunk.

The 30-year-old defender is expected to retain his place in the starting line up against Liverpool as Dunk battles his way back from recovery.

Looking ahead to the anticipated clash, Balogun stated in a report by Reuters that the win over Manchester United was good but it will be more difficult to get maximum points against Jurgen Klopp’s team.

He revealed that the "Liverpool is going to be completely different.

"It is going to be a lot quicker and a lot more intense."

He explained that Liverpool’s front three of Mohamed Salah , Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are quicker in their transition, unlike Jose Mourinho’s men who seem to slow things down in the final third.

He said, "But they told me this is always the kind of game you play against United.

"They like to slow it down a little bit sometimes."