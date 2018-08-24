Pulse.com.gh logo
Leon Balogun says Liverpool test tougher than Manchester United


Leon Balogun Brighton defender says Liverpool will be tougher than Manchester United

Balogun has warned his Brighton teammates that Liverpool will be a difficult test compared to Manchester United.

  • Published:
play Leon Balogun expects a tougher test when Brighton face Liverpool (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Leon Balogun has stated that their upcoming Premier League encounter against Liverpool will be tougher than their previous fixture against Manchester United.

Balogun made his Premier League debut in Brighton’s 3-2 victory over Manchester United when he came in as a substitute for the injured Lewis Dunk.

Leon Balogun stats

The 30-year-old defender is expected to retain his place in the starting line up against Liverpool as Dunk battles his way back from recovery.

play Leon Balogun made his Brighton &Hove Albion debut against Manchester United (Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Looking ahead to the anticipated clash, Balogun stated in a report by Reuters that the win over Manchester United was good but it will be more difficult to get maximum points against Jurgen Klopp’s team.

He revealed that the "Liverpool is going to be completely different.

"It is going to be a lot quicker and a lot more intense."

Brighton and Hove Albion stats

He explained that Liverpool’s front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are quicker in their transition, unlike Jose Mourinho’s men who seem to slow things down in the final third.

play Leon Balogun expects Brighton to struggle against Liverpool (Brighton & Hove Albion)

 

He said, "But they told me this is always the kind of game you play against United.

"They like to slow it down a little bit sometimes."

Balogun who moved to Brighton from Mainz will hope they can continue their good form after their first three points of the season when they travel to Anfield to face a Liverpool side that have won their two league games.

