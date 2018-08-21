news

Manchester United fans were not happy with star forward Alexis Sanchez when he released his clothing range following their 3-2 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 29-year-old was not in action as Jose Mourinho’s men lost to first Premier League game of this campaign and the Manchester United supporters were not impressed that Sanchez decided to release his clothing line after a disappointing result .

The injured forward posted pictures of him and models for his clothing line for JJO on his official Twitter account only to suffer a backlash from supporters and had to delete the post.

Alexis Sanchez

The message that came with the advertisement for the clothing range went into details about Sanchez’s physique.

It read, “More power, more seduction, more attitude, more success, more JJO.”

The durations for Sanchez injury is unknown as his exclusion from the Brighton team surprised supporters.

Speaking before the loss to Brighton Mourinho stated that Sanchez may not yet be fit for their next league encounter.

He said, “I don't know really. Let's wait for the results of the studies, but I don't think it's a big thing. I think it will be one or two weeks maximum.”

Manchester United stats

Manchester United host Champions League rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in their next league encounter scheduled for Monday, August 27.