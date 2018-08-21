After a disappointing defeat to Brighton, Manchester United fans are unhappy that Alexis Sanchez modelled his clothing range.
The 29-year-old was not in action as Jose Mourinho’s men lost to first Premier League game of this campaign and the Manchester United supporters were not impressed that Sanchez decided to release his clothing line after a disappointing result.
The injured forward posted pictures of him and models for his clothing line for JJO on his official Twitter account only to suffer a backlash from supporters and had to delete the post.
The message that came with the advertisement for the clothing range went into details about Sanchez’s physique.
It read, “More power, more seduction, more attitude, more success, more JJO.”
The durations for Sanchez injury is unknown as his exclusion from the Brighton team surprised supporters.
Speaking before the loss to Brighton Mourinho stated that Sanchez may not yet be fit for their next league encounter.
He said, “I don't know really. Let's wait for the results of the studies, but I don't think it's a big thing. I think it will be one or two weeks maximum.”
Manchester United host Champions League rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in their next league encounter scheduled for Monday, August 27.