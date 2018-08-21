Pulse.com.gh logo
Manchester United fans insult Alexis Sanchez for clothing range


Alexis Sanchez Man United forward angers fans with release of his clothing line a day after loss to Brigton

After a disappointing defeat to Brighton, Manchester United fans are unhappy that Alexis Sanchez modelled his clothing range.

  • Published:
play (Twitter/Alexis Sanchez )

Manchester United fans were not happy with star forward Alexis Sanchez when he released his clothing range following their 3-2 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 29-year-old was not in action as Jose Mourinho’s men lost to first Premier League game of this campaign and the Manchester United supporters were not impressed that Sanchez decided to release his clothing line after a disappointing result.

play Manchester United fans are not happy with Alexis Sanchez (Twitter/Alexis Sanchez )

 

The injured forward posted pictures of him and models for his clothing line for JJO on his official Twitter account only to suffer a backlash from supporters and had to delete the post.

Alexis Sanchez

The message that came with the advertisement for the clothing range went into details about Sanchez’s physique.

play Alexis Sanchez modelled his clothing range after Manchester United's defeat to Brighton (Twitter/Alexis Sanchez )

 

It read, “More power, more seduction, more attitude, more success, more JJO.”

The durations for Sanchez injury is unknown as his exclusion from the Brighton team surprised supporters.

Speaking before the loss to Brighton Mourinho stated that Sanchez may not yet be fit for their next league encounter.

play Alexis Sanchez may miss Manchester United's game with Tottenham Hotspur (Ewitter/Alexis Sanchez )

 

He said, “I don't know really. Let's wait for the results of the studies, but I don't think it's a big thing. I think it will be one or two weeks maximum.”

Manchester United stats

Manchester United host Champions League rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in their next league encounter scheduled for Monday, August 27.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

