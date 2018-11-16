Mikel Obi goes on lunch date with his daughters in London

news

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi took his two daughters Ava and Mia on a lunch date in London after the completion of the Chinese Super League (CSL).

Mikel Obi who has two daughters with his partner Olga Diyachenko in 2015 has always shown off his daughters on social media.

The latest date with his daughters comes after the Nigerian midfielder was ruled out of action with an injury until the end of the season.

He has been excluded from the Super Eagles team to face the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier during the international break.

Olga took to her official Instagram account to post a series of pictures of Mikel with their daughters with a caption, “My lunch date.”

Mikel is expected to continue in the CSL next season with Tianjin Teda as they beat Odion Ighalo’s Chanchung Yatai who were relegated .

The 32-year-old Nigerian skipper is stayed in England for over ten years during his time in the Premier League with Chelsea.

His return to England on holiday with his family suggests that he is doing his best to recover back in shape and enjoy his offseason.