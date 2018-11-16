Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Mikel Obi goes on lunch date with his daughters in London

Mikel Obi is enjoying the holidays with his daughters after the conclusion of the Chinese Super League.

  • Published:
Mikel Obi with daughters Ava and Mia play Mikel Obi is doing well for himself off the pitch by returning to London (Instagram/Olga Diyachenko)

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi took his two daughters Ava and Mia on a lunch date in London after the completion of the Chinese Super League (CSL).

Mikel Obi who has two daughters with his partner Olga Diyachenko in 2015 has always shown off his daughters on social media.

The latest date with his daughters comes after the Nigerian midfielder was ruled out of action with an injury until the end of the season.

play Mikel Obi has not played for the Super Eagles since the world cup (Patrick Smith FIFA Getty Images)

 

He has been excluded from the Super Eagles team to face the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier during the international break.

Olga took to her official Instagram account to post a series of pictures of Mikel with their daughters with a caption, “My lunch date.”

View this post on Instagram

My lunch date #emo#8J+klw==##

A post shared by Olga Diy (@olga_allegra) on

 

Mikel is expected to continue in the CSL next season with Tianjin Teda as they beat Odion Ighalo’s Chanchung Yatai who were relegated.

Mikel Obi with daughters Ava and Mia play Mikel Obi has two daughters with his partners (Instagram/Olga Diyachenko)

 

The 32-year-old Nigerian skipper is stayed in England for over ten years during his time in the Premier League with Chelsea.

His return to England on holiday with his family suggests that he is doing his best to recover back in shape and enjoy his offseason.

Videos

  • Mikel Obi How Mikel Obi's Wife Paid N50m Restaurant Bill After World Cup Loss
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Recommended Articles

Villarreal forward Chukwueze says it’s a privilege to be called up to the Super Eagles Villarreal forward Chukwueze says it’s a privilege to be called up to the Super Eagles
5 things to know about 2018 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 5 things to know about 2018 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup
Henry Onyekuru makes Team of the Week in Turkey Henry Onyekuru makes Team of the Week in Turkey
Samuel Chukwueze scores first La Liga goal in Villarreal's draw against Rayo Vallecano Samuel Chukwueze scores first La Liga goal in Villarreal's draw against Rayo Vallecano
Ighalo's club Chanchung Yatai suffers relegation in China Ighalo's club Chanchung Yatai suffers relegation in China
Henry Onyekuru scores 2 goals for Galatasaray against Kayserispor Henry Onyekuru scores 2 goals for Galatasaray against Kayserispor

Recommended Videos

World Cup 2018: France receive Hero's welcome after World Cup glory World Cup 2018 France receive Hero's welcome after World Cup glory
World Cup 2018: RADP World Cup match preview France Vs Croatia Croatia World Cup 2018 RADP World Cup match preview France Vs Croatia Croatia
World Cup 2018: RADP World Cup match review Croatia Vs England World Cup 2018 RADP World Cup match review Croatia Vs England



Related Articles

Mikel Obi says he is not yet ready to play for Super Eagles
Nigeria vs Argentina Mikel Obi ready to play with injured metacarpal
Super Eagles captain Mikel out till end of the season with a muscle injury
Ighalo's club Chanchung Yatai suffers relegation in China
Mikel Obi Midfielder revisits dilemma of choosing between Chelsea and Manchester United in Players Tribune
Mikel Obi scores 1st goal of the season for Tianjin TEDA
Mikel Obi Rohr confirms Super Eagles captain will miss Seychelles encounter
Mikel Obi Super Eagles captain suffers re-occurrence of wrist injury with Tianjin Teda
Mikel Obi Tianjin TEDA boss says Super Eagles captain will not leave

World Cup 2018

Odion Ighalo
Ighalo 'upset' on missing Super Eagles AFCON qualifier against South Africa
Nigerian and AS Eupen striker, Henry Onyekuru.
5 things to know about Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru
Super Eagles captain Mikel out till end of the season with a muscle injury
Henry Onyekuru
Super Eagles boss Rohr calls up Henry Onyekuru to replace injured Odion Ighalo
X
Advertisement