Mikel Obi to miss Super Eagles vs Seychelles AFCON qualifier


Mikel Obi Rohr confirms Super Eagles captain will miss Seychelles encounter

Following his recent troubles with injury, Gernot Rohr has decided to exclude Mikel Obi from the upcoming AFCON qualifier.

play Mikel will not take part in the Super Eagles AFCON qualifier against Seychelles (Patrick Smith FIFA Getty Images)

Gernot Rohr has confirmed that Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi will not be included in the team to face Seychelles.

The 31-year-old Tianjin TEDA midfielder recently returned to action for his club side after missing several matches in the Chinese Super League (CSL).

Rohr has stated that the with the Super Eagles midfielder recently recovering from a reoccurrence of wrist injury and it will be better for him to regain form with his club side.

play Mikel Obi recently returned to action for Tianjin TEDA and is excused from the Super Eagles (Tianjin TEDA)

 

In a report by KWESE ESPN , Rohr confirmed his exclusion from the list to face Seychelles.

Mikel Obi stats

He said, “We spoke together. He is just coming back from injury and he needs to push his club commitments to get back in shape.

“After the injury, he needs time to get fit again.”

The game against Seychelles on Saturday, September 8 is a must win for the Super Eagles after a 2-0 loss to the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in their first match of the qualification series played in June 2017.

Mikel John Obi play Mikel Obi suffered a re-occurence of the wrist injury he suffered at the World Cup (Erwin Spek/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Mikel joins Chelsea star Victor Moses who retired from the national team as another confirmed absentee who participated at the World Cup.

The captain, however, should be back for the next round of qualifiers in October home and away to Libya.

