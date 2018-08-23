news

Gernot Rohr has confirmed that Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi will not be included in the team to face Seychelles.

The 31-year-old Tianjin TEDA midfielder recently returned to action for his club side after missing several matches in the Chinese Super League (CSL).

Rohr has stated that the with the Super Eagles midfielder recently recovering from a reoccurrence of wrist injury and it will be better for him to regain form with his club side.

In a report by KWESE ESPN , Rohr confirmed his exclusion from the list to face Seychelles.

He said, “We spoke together. He is just coming back from injury and he needs to push his club commitments to get back in shape.

“After the injury, he needs time to get fit again.”

The game against Seychelles on Saturday, September 8 is a must win for the Super Eagles after a 2-0 loss to the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in their first match of the qualification series played in June 2017.

Mikel joins Chelsea star Victor Moses who retired from the national team as another confirmed absentee who participated at the World Cup.

The captain, however, should be back for the next round of qualifiers in October home and away to Libya.