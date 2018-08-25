Pulse.com.gh logo
Odion Ighalo backed by Gernot Rohr for Super Eagles vs Seychelles


Odion Ighalo Rohr backs Super Eagles striker ahead of Seychelles

Gernot Rohr says Ighalo deserves another chance to lead the Super Eagles attack against Seychelles.

  • Published:
Nigerians were left heartbroken as the Super Eagles crash out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, after a 2-1 loss to Argentina in their final group D game of the on Tuesday, June 26. play (Patrick Smith FIFA FIFA via Getty Images)

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has backed Changchun Yatai striker Odion Ighalo ahead of Nigeria’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Seychelles.

The 30-year-old is among Rohr’s 24-man list to prosecute the must-win encounter.

Ighalo has been criticised by many football loving Nigerians for squandering some chances in the Super Eagles last group game of the 2018 FIFA  World Cup which ended in a defeat against Argentina.

Nigeria's coach Gernot Rohr oversaw the Super Eagles' qualification for Russia in October 2017 play Gernot Rohr backs Odion Ighalo to shine against Seychelles (AFP/File)

 

Speaking at a press conference where he released the list for the qualification encounter Rohr stated that Ighalo cannot be excluded from the Super Eagles because of the misses and backs him to rediscover his goalscoring form with the Super Eagles.

He said, "One of our players who did so well during the 2018 World Cup qualifiers was Odion Ighalo.

play Odion Ighalo is among the 24 players called up for the AFCON qualifier against Seychelles (NFF)

"He missed one or two chances against Argentina. If a player should have a bad patch, the next thing is not to discard him.''

Ighalo has since returned to good goalscoring form in the Chinese Super League (CSL) and Rohr wants him to replicate his success in front of goal with the national team.

Odion Ighalo play Since Ighalo returned to Changchun Yatai he has rediscovered his goalscoring form (Odion Ighalo Fans)

 

He said, "We want him to score goals and show he is still able to do well for his country. We share the problems with him and expect him to do well."

 

Ighalo and the Super Eagles face Seychelles on Friday, September 7 and could still play another friendly against Saudi Arabia after the encounter.

