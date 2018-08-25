news

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has backed Changchun Yatai striker Odion Ighalo ahead of Nigeria’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Seychelles.

The 30-year-old is among Rohr’s 24-man list to prosecute the must-win encounter.

Ighalo has been criticised by many football loving Nigerians for squandering some chances in the Super Eagles last group game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup which ended in a defeat against Argentina.

Speaking at a press conference where he released the list for the qualification encounter Rohr stated that Ighalo cannot be excluded from the Super Eagles because of the misses and backs him to rediscover his goalscoring form with the Super Eagles.

He said, "One of our players who did so well during the 2018 World Cup qualifiers was Odion Ighalo.

"He missed one or two chances against Argentina. If a player should have a bad patch, the next thing is not to discard him.''

Ighalo has since returned to good goalscoring form in the Chinese Super League (CSL) and Rohr wants him to replicate his success in front of goal with the national team.

He said, "We want him to score goals and show he is still able to do well for his country. We share the problems with him and expect him to do well."