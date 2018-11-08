news

Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo suffered an injury playing for Changchun Yatai and is now a doubt for Nigeria’s upcoming clash against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

Ighalo injured

The 30-year-old forward suffered the injury in a Chinese Super League (CSL) game between Changchun Yatai and Tianjin Quanjin on Wednesday, November 7.

The game ended 2-2 between the two sides but Ighalo who was named in the starting line up by coach Jingang Chen was replaced by Lasse Vibe in the 17th minutes as he had to be stretched out.

Ighalo’s teammates had to come from behind from goals by Yongpo Wang and Alexandre Pato as Rui Yu and Long Tan saved their blushes.

The Super Eagles are top of the group E ahead of South Africa who have listed a 23-man squad for the encounter.

Ighalo has 21 goals in the Chinese league five behind Wu Lei of Shanghai SPIG who has 26 goals.

Gernot Rohr has already replaced injured goalkeeper Francis Uzoho with Theophilus Afelokhai .

The striker suffered heavy criticism after the 2018 FIFA World Cup where he struggled to find the back of the net.