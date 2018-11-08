Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Odion Ighalo injured and doubtful for South Africa

The Super Eagles may have to do without top scorer Odion Ighalo for the game against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Odion Ighalo play Odion Ighalo may miss the game between Nigeria and South Africa (Instagram/Odion Ighalo)

Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo suffered an injury playing for Changchun Yatai and is now a doubt for Nigeria’s upcoming clash against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

Ighalo injured

The 30-year-old forward suffered the injury in a Chinese Super League (CSL) game between Changchun Yatai and Tianjin Quanjin on Wednesday, November 7.

The game ended 2-2 between the two sides but Ighalo who was named in the starting line up by coach Jingang Chen was replaced by Lasse Vibe in the 17th minutes as he had to be stretched out.

Odion Ighalo play Odion Ighalo has 21 goals in the Chines League this season (Odion Ighalo Fans)

Ighalo’s teammates had to come from behind from goals by Yongpo Wang and Alexandre Pato as Rui Yu and Long Tan saved their blushes.

The Super Eagles are top of the group E ahead of South Africa who have listed a 23-man squad for the encounter.

Odion Ighalo and Ahmed Musa play Odion Ighalo has six goals for Nigeria in the 2019 AFCON (Andrew Randa)

 

Ighalo has 21 goals in the Chinese league five behind Wu Lei of Shanghai SPIG who has 26 goals.

Gernot Rohr has already replaced injured goalkeeper Francis Uzoho with Theophilus Afelokhai.

Odion Ighalo play Odion Ighalo may miss the two remaining games for Chanchung Yatai (XIN LI Getty Images)

The striker suffered heavy criticism after the 2018 FIFA World Cup where he struggled to find the back of the net.

There has been no confirmation of the extent of his injury at the time of this report,  Ighalo has scored six goals in the AFCON qualification series and is the top scorer.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Recommended Articles

Super Eagles captain Mikel out till end of the season with a muscle injury Super Eagles captain Mikel out till end of the season with a muscle injury
Super Eagles boss Rohr calls up Henry Onyekuru to replace injured Odion Ighalo Super Eagles boss Rohr calls up Henry Onyekuru to replace injured Odion Ighalo
5 things to know about Super Eagles new boy Samuel Chukwueze 5 things to know about Super Eagles new boy Samuel Chukwueze
Inter want Man United contract rebel Martial Inter want Man United contract rebel Martial
Super Eagles new boy Samuel Chukwueze scores for Villarreal in Copa Del Rey debut Super Eagles new boy Samuel Chukwueze scores for Villarreal in Copa Del Rey debut
Simon, Omeruo make Copa Del Rey debut Simon, Omeruo make Copa Del Rey debut

Recommended Videos

World Cup 2018: France receive Hero's welcome after World Cup glory World Cup 2018 France receive Hero's welcome after World Cup glory
World Cup 2018: RADP World Cup match preview France Vs Croatia Croatia World Cup 2018 RADP World Cup match preview France Vs Croatia Croatia
World Cup 2018: RADP World Cup match review Croatia Vs England World Cup 2018 RADP World Cup match review Croatia Vs England



Related Articles

Odion Ighalo scores for Changchun Yatai against Chongqing Lifan
Ighalo scores hat-trick as Super Eagles beat Libya 4-0 in 2019 AFCON qualifier
Odion Ighalo Super Eagles striker scores 2 goals for Changchun Yatai against Tianjin Teda

World Cup 2018

Mikel John Obi
Mikel Obi says he is not yet ready to play for Super Eagles
Mikel Obi scores 1st goal of the season for Tianjin TEDA
Odion Ighalo
Odion Ighalo scores for Changchun Yatai against Chongqing Lifan
Oghenekaro Etebo
5 things to know about Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo
X
Advertisement