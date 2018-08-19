news

Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo again scored as his club side Changchun Yatai lost 5-2 away to Guangzhou R&F on Saturday, August 18.

The 30-year-old has been in good from since he returned to China from the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Ighalo was on target for Changchun Yatai in their 3-0 win over Beijing Renhe in a midweek encounter.

He showed no signs of slowing down as he continued his impressive form in front of goal even though his side lost.

Ighalo scores for Changchun Yatai against Guangzhou R&F

Odion Ighalo scored his 15 goal of the season for Changchun Yatai in the Chinese Super League (CSL) against Guangzhou R&F.

Ighalo opened the scoring in the encounter against Changchun Yatai in the 12 minute but his goal was cancelled out when Guangzhou R&F equalised in the 27th minute through Junior Urso who converted a ball by Lin Lu.

Guangzhou R&F took the lead through Dusko Tosic in the 38th minute when he converted a ball through to him by Zhi Xiao.

Zhi Xiao doubled the lead for Guangzhou R&F when he converted a ball through to him by Eran Zahavi in the 45th minute.

Odion Ighalo stats

After the first half break Eran Zahavi extended the lead when he converted a ball through to him by Junior Urso in the 73rd minute.

Long Tan gave Changchun Yatai hope when he scored their second of the game in the 78th minute through an assist by Zhe Jiang, it however turned out to be a consolation when Zahavi scored the fifth goal for his side through a assist by Miao Tang in the 90th minute.

The result means that Ighalo and his teammates still have 24 points and are ninth on the table from a total of 19 games played.