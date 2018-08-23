Pulse.com.gh logo
Gernot Rohr to release Super Eagles list for AFCON game vs Seychelles


Gernot Rohr Super Eagles boss to release list for AFCON qualifier against Seychelles

Preparations for the AFCON qualifier against Seychelles has intensified with Gernot Rohr set to announce his list.

  • Published:
Premier League sides Leicester City and Arsenal have offered their support to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D fixture against Argentina. play Gernot Rohr may not include some World Cup stars in his latest list (Getty Images)

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr is set to release his team list for the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Seychelles.

The Super Eagles will play their first match after their group stage exit at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

According to a report by Complete Sports, Rohr is back in the country meeting with the Technical crew as they continue preparations for the must-win qualification encounter.

Nigeria's coach Gernot Rohr oversaw the Super Eagles' qualification for Russia in October 2017 play Rohr is set to test out new player when the Super Eagles take on Seychelles (AFP/File)

The Super Eagles lost their opening group encounter against South Africa in June 2017 played in Uyo and will need to respond against Seychelles.

Nigeria has failed to qualify for the last two editions of the AFCON and the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) administration now in charge of Amaju Pinnick are preparing for the encounter which will be crucial to the hopes of the country.

The report states that  Rohr will release his list of players to prosecute the encounter on Friday, September 24.

Super Eagles of Nigeria play The Super Eagles could not qualify from their group at the 2018 FIFA World Cup (Patrick Smith - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

 

Rohr earlier hinted that some World Cup stars will be dropped, so some surprises are to be expected in the squad to face Seychelles.

After the game against Seychelles, the Super Eagles face a home and away encounter against Libya in October, after which they will travel to South Africa for the second leg against the Bafana Bafana.

The Super Eagles will end their qualification campaign at home against Seychelles in March 2019 before the draw for the tournament which is scheduled to hold in Cameroon between June and July next year.

