Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr is set to release his team list for the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Seychelles.

The Super Eagles will play their first match after their group stage exit at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia .

According to a report by Complete Sports, Rohr is back in the country meeting with the Technical crew as they continue preparations for the must-win qualification encounter.

The Super Eagles lost their opening group encounter against South Africa in June 2017 played in Uyo and will need to respond against Seychelles.

Nigeria has failed to qualify for the last two editions of the AFCON and the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) administration now in charge of Amaju Pinnick are preparing for the encounter which will be crucial to the hopes of the country.

The report states that Rohr will release his list of players to prosecute the encounter on Friday, September 24.

Rohr earlier hinted that some World Cup stars will be dropped , so some surprises are to be expected in the squad to face Seychelles.

After the game against Seychelles, the Super Eagles face a home and away encounter against Libya in October, after which they will travel to South Africa for the second leg against the Bafana Bafana.