5 things to know about Super Eagles new boy Samuel Chukwueze

Samuel Chukwueze is among the new names called up by Gernot Rohr for the Super Eagles of Nigeria upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa, here are five things to know about him.

1. Samuel Chukwueze is 19-years-old

Born in Ikwuano,Abia State Nigeria on May 22, 1999, Samuel Chimerenka Chukwueze is still 19-years-old.

2. Previous clubs

Samuel Chukwueze started his youth career with Future Hope Academy and later left for the New Generation Academy.

Chukwueze decided to join the Diamond Academy when he became older just before the joining up with Nigeria’s Under 17 team Golden Eaglets.

After his performance at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup, he moved to Spanish La Liga side Villarreal in 2017.

Chukwueze appeared for the Villarreal second team in the third division during the 2017/18 season before been promoted to the first team for the 2018/19 season.

He made his debut for the first team in a 2018/19 Europa League group stage encounter against Rangers.

3. Chukwueze and Nigeria

Chukwueze who was born in Nigeria has always grown up through the youth system in various academies.

He was part of Nigeria's under 17 team Golden Eaglets that won the 2015 FIFA World Cup held in Chile.

Along with Super Eagles midfielder Kelechi Nwakali , Chukwueze played a pivotal role with three goals as the Golden Eaglets won the tournament.

He was promoted to Nigeria Under 20 team Flying Eagles as they failed to qualify for the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup held in South Korea.

4. Style of play

Samuel Chukwueze is an attacking midfielder who mainly plays from the wide areas to create opportunities for himself and his teammates as he showed in his Copa Del Rey debut against Almeria .

Due to his versatility at an early age, Chukwueze can play on either flank and also behind the main striker.

For his team Villareal, Chukwueze is a known dribbler but can also be a playmaker as he has shown the few times he has been given the opportunity to showcase his talents and is expected to be a replacement for Victor Moses who retired from the Super Eagles .

5. Awards

Still, in the formative years, a professional Chukwueze is yet to win any major individual award.

He however, was part of the Golden Eaglets team that won the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup.