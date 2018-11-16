Nigerian forward Chukwueze rated among top 10 youngsters in La Liga

Samuel Chukwueze good form for Villareal this season has not gone unnoticed as he is included among the top talents in Spain.
The 19-year-old has been a surprise star player for the yellow submarines this season, after being promoted from the second team.
Chukwueze has been impressive for Villarreal this season in all competitions he has featured.
He recently scored his first LaLiga goal of the season as Villarreal picked up an away draw with Rayo Vallecano.
Chukwueze is joined with some high profile stars such as Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior who has been involved in with the first team since the departure of Julen Lopetugui.
Despite joining from the second team Chukwueze pace and trickery has made him one of the highly talented youngsters in Spain.
Other highly rated youngsters include Brais Mandez of Celta Vigo, former Manchester City starlet Unes Ynal now of Real Valladolid, Valencia midfielder Carlo Soler.
Another former Manchester City star Patrick Roberts now with Catalan side Girona, Cuch Hernandez of SD Huesca, Oscar Melendo of Espanyol, Real Sociedad's Mikel Oyarzabal and Barcelona youngster Ousmane Dembele.
The youngster has been a key part of the head coach Javier Calleja set up in recent weeks and is expected to feature against Real Betis Balompie who defeated reigning champions Barcelona before the international break.