Nigerian forward Chukwueze rated among top 10 youngsters in La Liga

Samuel Chukwueze good form for Villareal this season has not gone unnoticed as he is included among the top talents in Spain.

  • Published:
LaLiga Young Player play Samuel Chukwueze finds his name among the very best young stars (LaLiga )

Nigerian forward Samuel Chukwueze has been rated among the top 10 youngsters playing in the Spanish LaLiga.

The 19-year-old has been a surprise star player for the yellow submarines this season, after being promoted from the second team.

Samuel Chukwueze

Chukwueze has been impressive for Villarreal this season in all competitions he has featured.

Samuel Chukwueze play Samuel Chukwueze scored his first goal in L Liga for Villarreal against Rayo Vallecano (Villarreal)

He recently scored his first LaLiga goal of the season as Villarreal picked up an away draw with Rayo Vallecano.

Samuel Chukwueze rated in La Liga

Chukwueze is joined with some high profile stars such as Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior who has been involved in with the first team since the departure of Julen Lopetugui.

Samuel Chukwueze play Samuel Chukwueze scored on his Copa Del Rey debut for Villareal against Almeria (Getty Images)

Despite joining from the second team Chukwueze pace and trickery has made him one of the highly talented youngsters in Spain.

Other highly rated youngsters include Brais Mandez of Celta Vigo, former Manchester City starlet Unes Ynal now of Real Valladolid, Valencia midfielder Carlo Soler.

Samuel Chukwueze play Samuel Chukwueze has become a revelation for Vlllareal this season (La Liga)

 

Another former Manchester City star Patrick Roberts now with Catalan side Girona, Cuch Hernandez of SD Huesca, Oscar Melendo of Espanyol, Real Sociedad's Mikel Oyarzabal and Barcelona youngster Ousmane Dembele.

The youngster has been a key part of the head coach Javier Calleja set up in recent weeks and is expected to feature against Real Betis Balompie who defeated reigning champions Barcelona before the international break.

