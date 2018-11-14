Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Villarreal forward Chukwueze says it’s a privilege to be called up to the Super Eagles

Samuel Chukwueze is delighted to finally make the step up from the youth team to the Super Eagles.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Samuel Chukwueze play Samuel Chukwueze has given his thoughts on the Super Eagles clash against South Africa (NFF)

Super Eagles and Villarrael forward Samuel Chukwueze has stated that it is a privilege to be called up to the Nigerian senior team.

The 19-year-old Villarreal forward was a surprise inclusion among the 23 players for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) clash against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

The Nigerian youngster was on target with his first LaLiga goal as Villarreal drew 2-2 with Rayo Vallecano in their last fixture before the international break.

Samuel Chukwueze play Samuel Chukwueze scored his first goal in L Liga for Villarreal (Villarreal)

Samuel Chukwueze on Super Eagles

In a short video clip posted on the official Twitter handle of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Chukwueze spoke about what it feels like to be part of the senior team set up.

After introducing himself he said, “I am very happy to be invited to the Super Eagles.”

Samuel Chukwueze play Samuel Chukwueze previously played for the Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles (Nigeria Films)

 

He then went on to state that he hopes to make his debut against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa and called upon the Nigerians to come out and support the team.

“I am hoping to have a chance to play against South Africa, I hope our fans will come and support us fully so that we have the ticket to the nation’s cup next year.”

Samuel Chukwueze play Samuel Chukwueze is expected to make his debut for the Super Eagles against South Africa (Getty Images)

 

The Super Eagles are top of group E with nine points two more than South Africa who are still undefeated.

 

Samuel has been in good form in recent weeks starting with his debut Copa Del Rey goal against Almeria and will hope to replicate his performances if given a chance against the South Africa at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, November 17.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Recommended Articles

5 things to know about 2018 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 5 things to know about 2018 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup
Henry Onyekuru makes Team of the Week in Turkey Henry Onyekuru makes Team of the Week in Turkey
Samuel Chukwueze scores first La Liga goal in Villarreal's draw against Rayo Vallecano Samuel Chukwueze scores first La Liga goal in Villarreal's draw against Rayo Vallecano
Ighalo's club Chanchung Yatai suffers relegation in China Ighalo's club Chanchung Yatai suffers relegation in China
Henry Onyekuru scores 2 goals for Galatasaray against Kayserispor Henry Onyekuru scores 2 goals for Galatasaray against Kayserispor
Ighalo 'upset' on missing Super Eagles AFCON qualifier against South Africa Ighalo 'upset' on missing Super Eagles AFCON qualifier against South Africa

Recommended Videos

World Cup 2018: France receive Hero's welcome after World Cup glory World Cup 2018 France receive Hero's welcome after World Cup glory
World Cup 2018: RADP World Cup match preview France Vs Croatia Croatia World Cup 2018 RADP World Cup match preview France Vs Croatia Croatia
World Cup 2018: RADP World Cup match review Croatia Vs England World Cup 2018 RADP World Cup match review Croatia Vs England



Related Articles

Super Eagles new boy Samuel Chukwueze scores for Villarreal in Copa Del Rey debut
Kelechi Nwakali 5 things to know about Super Eagles midfielder
Semi Ajayi 5 things to know about new Super Eagles defender
Samuel Chukwueze scores first La Liga goal in Villarreal's draw against Rayo Vallecano
5 things to know about Super Eagles new boy Samuel Chukwueze
Victor Moses Chelsea forward retires from international football

World Cup 2018

Nigerian and AS Eupen striker, Henry Onyekuru.
5 things to know about Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru
Super Eagles captain Mikel out till end of the season with a muscle injury
Henry Onyekuru
Super Eagles boss Rohr calls up Henry Onyekuru to replace injured Odion Ighalo
Odion Ighalo
Odion Ighalo injured and doubtful for South Africa
X
Advertisement