Villarreal forward Chukwueze says it’s a privilege to be called up to the Super Eagles

Samuel Chukwueze is delighted to finally make the step up from the youth team to the Super Eagles.
The 19-year-old Villarreal forward was a surprise inclusion among the 23 players for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) clash against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.
The Nigerian youngster was on target with his first LaLiga goal as Villarreal drew 2-2 with Rayo Vallecano in their last fixture before the international break.
In a short video clip posted on the official Twitter handle of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Chukwueze spoke about what it feels like to be part of the senior team set up.
After introducing himself he said, “I am very happy to be invited to the Super Eagles.”
He then went on to state that he hopes to make his debut against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa and called upon the Nigerians to come out and support the team.
“I am hoping to have a chance to play against South Africa, I hope our fans will come and support us fully so that we have the ticket to the nation’s cup next year.”
The Super Eagles are top of group E with nine points two more than South Africa who are still undefeated.
Samuel has been in good form in recent weeks starting with his debut Copa Del Rey goal against Almeria and will hope to replicate his performances if given a chance against the South Africa at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, November 17.