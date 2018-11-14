Villarreal forward Chukwueze says it’s a privilege to be called up to the Super Eagles

news

Super Eagles and Villarrael forward Samuel Chukwueze has stated that it is a privilege to be called up to the Nigerian senior team.

The 19-year-old Villarreal forward was a surprise inclusion among the 23 players for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) clash against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

The Nigerian youngster was on target with his first LaLiga goal as Villarreal drew 2-2 with Rayo Vallecano in their last fixture before the international break.

Samuel Chukwueze on Super Eagles

In a short video clip posted on the official Twitter handle of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Chukwueze spoke about what it feels like to be part of the senior team set up.

After introducing himself he said, “I am very happy to be invited to the Super Eagles.”

He then went on to state that he hopes to make his debut against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa and called upon the Nigerians to come out and support the team.

“I am hoping to have a chance to play against South Africa, I hope our fans will come and support us fully so that we have the ticket to the nation’s cup next year.”

The Super Eagles are top of group E with nine points two more than South Africa who are still undefeated.