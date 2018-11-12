Pulse.com.gh logo
Samuel Chukwueze scores first La Liga goal in Villarreal draw against Rayo Vallecano

Samuel Chukwueze cannot stop scoring after yet another goal for the yellow submarines in La Liga.

  • Published:
Samuel Chukwueze play Samuel Chukwueze was again among the goals (Villarreal)

Super Eagles new boy Samuel Chukwueze scored his first La Liga goal for Villarreal  as they played out a 2-2 draw with Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, November 11.

Rayo Vallecano vs Villarreal

Samuel Chukwueze continued hi good goalscoring form for the yellow submarines of Villarreal as they picked up an impressive 2-2 draw away from home.

Samuel Chukwueze play Samuel Chukwueze has put Villarreal in fron away from home (Instagram/Samuel Chukwueze )

The 19-year-old opened the goalscoring in the encounter in the 33rd minute with a driving run.

Samuel who was on target for Villarreal in his Copa Del Rey debut against Almeria could not prevent Raul De Tomas from equalising for the host on the stroke of halftime through an assist by Oscar Trejo.

Samuel Chukwueze play Samuel Chukwueze is now part of the Villarreal first team (Instagram/Samuel Chukwueze )

Upon resumption for the second half Alvaro Garcia put the host in front for the first time in the 66th minute but Nicola Sansone saved Villarreal with a late equaliser in the 80th minute.

Samuel Chukwueze play Samuel Chukwueze has been in good goalscoring from in recent weeks (Instagram/Samuel Chukwueze )

Samuel's goal come after Henry Onyekuru scored two goals for Galatasaray against Kayserispor.

Both Chukwueze and Onyekuru are expected to depart to join up with the Super Eagles for their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) clash with the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
