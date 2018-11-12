Samuel Chukwueze scores first La Liga goal in Villarreal draw against Rayo Vallecano

news

Super Eagles new boy Samuel Chukwueze scored his first La Liga goal for Villarreal as they played out a 2-2 draw with Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, November 11.

Samuel Chukwueze continued hi good goalscoring form for the yellow submarines of Villarreal as they picked up an impressive 2-2 draw away from home.

The 19-year-old opened the goalscoring in the encounter in the 33rd minute with a driving run.

Samuel who was on target for Villarreal in his Copa Del Rey debut against Almeria could not prevent Raul De Tomas from equalising for the host on the stroke of halftime through an assist by Oscar Trejo.

Upon resumption for the second half Alvaro Garcia put the host in front for the first time in the 66th minute but Nicola Sansone saved Villarreal with a late equaliser in the 80th minute.

Samuel's goal come after Henry Onyekuru scored two goals for Galatasaray against Kayserispor .

Both Chukwueze and Onyekuru are expected to depart to join up with the Super Eagles for their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) clash with the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.