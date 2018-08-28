Pulse.com.gh logo
Semi Ajayi impresses Rotherdam boss in midfield role vs Millwall


Following in impressive performance in midfield against Millwall, Rotherdam boss Paul Warne heaped praise on Semi Ajayi.

  • Published:
play Semi Ajayi was a top performer as Rotherdam beat Millwall (the Rotherdam Advertiser)

Semi Ajayi impressed Rotherdam boss Paul Warne when deployed in midfield for his club side.

The 24-year-old played in an unconventional midfield role as instructed by the boss as Rotherdam beat Millwall 1-0 in an EFL Championship encounter played on Sunday, August   26.

The Millers scored the only goal of the game when Sean Raggett converted a ball to him by Will Vaulks in the 20th minute.

Semi who played all 90 minutes of the encounter in an advanced position earned praise from his manager after the encounter.

play Semi Ajayi is among the 24-man list called up for the Super Eagles AFCON qualifiers between Nigeria and Seychelles (NFF)

In a report by the Star Warne stated that he could do with more players like Semi who helped tighten up the defence as they held on to their lead.

He said, “Semi was a joke. He could play anywhere for me. He could play up front, on the wing or full-back - I know you might think I’m a bit crazy.

“I could do with signing a few more Semi Ajayi's. He is everywhere for me at the moment.”

The Rotterdam boss also stated that the new Super Eagles invitee could very much feature in a midfield role which offers more risks than in defence.

play Semi Ajayi had a change of roles for Rotherdam (Rotherdam United)

 

He said, “I like him there, he looks more confident and he does cover the ground for us and gives us protective cover.

“He looked like he enjoyed it. Being a centre-half if you make an error it's a goal. If you're a centre-mid and you make an error and concede a goal you can blame the two centre-halves behind you. It does give him a bit of freedom.”

The youngster is expected to make his international debut when Nigeria take on Seychelles in an AFCON qualifier or in the friendly against Saudi Arabia.

