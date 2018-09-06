news

Semi Ajayi is included in the 24-man list released by Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr for Nigeria’s upcoming 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Seychelles, here are five things to know about him.

1. Semi Ajayi is 24-years-old

Oluwasemilogo Adesewo Ibidapo Ajayi was born in Crayford, London, England on November 9, 1993, which makes him24-years-old.

2. Semi’s previous clubs

Semi had his youth development at Charlton Athletic and was loaned out in 2012 to Dartford to get more experience after his progression to the first team.

After a season at Dartford, he was snapped up by Arsene Wenger at Arsenal in 2013 where he was integrated to the youth team.

He was loaned out to Welsh side Cardiff City in 2015 and The Bluebirds decided to exercise the option to make the deal permanent.

Semi was loaned out to AFC Wimbledon, Crewe Alexandra and later to Rotherham United who decided to give him a permanent deal in 2017.

3. Semi and Nigeria

Unlike some Semi was born and raised in England and is set to make his debut appearance for the Super Eagles.

Semi previously wore the green and white of Nigeria but at youth level when he represented the country’s U-20 team Flying Eagles at the 2013 Toulon Tournament but was not included in the squad to the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Since then he has not been invited for any age grade competition to represent the senior team

4.Semi’s style of play

Semi is a central defender who stands at 6ft and 4Inches, he is imposing and dominant in the air to his physique and is comfortably bringing the ball out of the back like most central defenders do nowadays.

He faces stiff competition from Udinese new boy William Troost-Ekong and well as Brighton & Hove Albion defender Leon Balogun.

Another thing Semi brings to the Super Eagles is the constant threat from set pieces as he has contributed eight goals in a total of 87 appearances at club level.

Still 24-year-old he has a lot to learn and is still playing in the second division of football in England but will hope his consistent playing time will give him an edge to be a key player for the Super Eagles in the future.

Semi was recently hailed by Rotherdam boss Paul Warne when deployed in midfield for a league game against Millwall.

5. Semi’s personal life and awards

Semi has been on the constant move around several clubs in the United Kingdom and his most prized achievement will be getting to the EFL League One play-offs with his current club side