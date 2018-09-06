Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > World Cup 2018 >

Semi Ajayi profile on Super Eagles new defender vs Seychelles


Semi Ajayi 5 things to know about new Super Eagles defender

Here are the things to know about the youngster who is set to make his debut for the Super Eagles.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Semi Ajayi is set to make his Super Eagles debut in the upcoming fixtures (Instagram/Semi Ajayi )

Semi Ajayi is included in the 24-man list released by Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr for Nigeria’s upcoming 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Seychelles,  here are five things to know about him.

Here are 5 things to know about Semi Ajayi

play Semi Ajayi is among the 24-man list called up for the Super Eagles AFCON qualifiers between Nigeria and Seychelles (NFF)

1.   Semi Ajayi is 24-years-old

Oluwasemilogo Adesewo Ibidapo Ajayi was born in Crayford, London, England on November 9, 1993, which makes him24-years-old.

2.   Semi’s previous clubs

Semi had his youth development at Charlton Athletic and was loaned out in 2012 to Dartford to get more experience after his progression to the first team.

After a season at Dartford, he was snapped up by Arsene Wenger at Arsenal in 2013 where he was integrated to the youth team.

play Semi Ajayi came through the Arsenal youth academy (She Wore)

 

He was loaned out to Welsh side Cardiff City in 2015 and The Bluebirds decided to exercise the option to make the deal permanent.

Semi was loaned out to AFC Wimbledon, Crewe Alexandra and later to Rotherham United who decided to give him a permanent deal in 2017.

Semi Ajayi play Semi Ajayi currently plays for Rotterdam in England (Twitter/Semi Ajayi )

3. Semi and Nigeria

Unlike some Semi was born and raised in England and is set to make his debut appearance for the Super Eagles.

Semi previously wore the green and white of Nigeria but at youth level when he represented the country’s U-20 team Flying Eagles at the 2013 Toulon Tournament but was not included in the squad to the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

play Semi Ajayi has never been called up to the senior national team before the invitation from Gernot Rohr (the millers)

 

Since then he has not been invited for any age grade competition to represent the senior team

4.Semi’s  style of play

Semi is a central defender who stands at 6ft and 4Inches, he is imposing and dominant in the air to his physique and is comfortably bringing the ball out of the back like most central defenders do nowadays.

He faces stiff competition from Udinese new boy William Troost-Ekong and well as Brighton & Hove Albion defender Leon Balogun.

play Semi Ajayi's impressive performances for Rotherdam have not gone unnoticed (Rotherdam United)

Another thing Semi brings to the Super Eagles is the constant threat from set pieces as he has contributed eight goals in a total of 87 appearances at club level.

 

Still 24-year-old he has a lot to learn and is still playing in the second division of football in England but will hope his consistent playing time will give him an edge to be a key player for the Super Eagles in the future.

Semi was recently hailed by Rotherdam boss Paul Warne when deployed in midfield for a league game against Millwall.

play Semi Ajayi is a defender who can also play in midfield (the Rotherdam Advertiser)

5.   Semi’s personal life and awards

Semi has been on the constant move around several clubs in the United Kingdom and his most prized achievement will be getting to the EFL League One play-offs with his current club side

Like fellow newcomers Samuel Kalu and Jamilu Collins, he has no international accolades and is not married.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Recommended Articles

Kelechi Nwakali: 5 things to know about Super Eagles midfielder Kelechi Nwakali 5 things to know about Super Eagles midfielder
New Jersey Alert: Chelsea unveil 3rd strip with NikeConnect technology New Jersey Alert Chelsea unveil 3rd strip with NikeConnect technology
France: World Cup-winning stars honoured with two stars on return to Clairefontaine France World Cup-winning stars honoured with two stars on return to Clairefontaine
Europa League: Chelsea, Arsenal draw minnows Europa League Chelsea, Arsenal draw minnows
Antoine Griezmann: Atletico Madrid star named UEFA Europa League Player of the Season Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid star named UEFA Europa League Player of the Season
Semi Ajayi: Super Eagles new boy surprised with first call up Semi Ajayi Super Eagles new boy surprised with first call up

Recommended Videos

World Cup 2018: France receive Hero's welcome after World Cup glory World Cup 2018 France receive Hero's welcome after World Cup glory
World Cup 2018: RADP World Cup match preview France Vs Croatia Croatia World Cup 2018 RADP World Cup match preview France Vs Croatia Croatia
World Cup 2018: RADP World Cup match review Croatia Vs England World Cup 2018 RADP World Cup match review Croatia Vs England



Top Articles

1 Kevin Prince Boateng 6 times Rihanna fell in love because of footballbullet
2 World Cup 2018 2018 FIFA World Cup team of the tournamentbullet
3 World Cup 2018 Uruguay fans go “gaga” after a video call with...bullet
4 World Cup 2018 Russian MP tells nation to ‘have sex, make babies’...bullet
5 World Cup 2018 Egypt part ways with Hector Cuper after poor...bullet
6 Europa League Chelsea, Arsenal draw minnowsbullet
7 World Cup 2018 Check out the family behind Croatia's...bullet
8 World Cup 2018 This is the worst German World Cup team of...bullet
9 World Cup 2018 The world thinks Cristiano Ronaldo set a...bullet
10 World Cup 2018 This is why the ref didn’t award...bullet

Related Articles

Semi Ajayi Rotherdam defender impresses boss in midfield role
William Troost-Ekong Super Eagles defender unveiled at Udinese
Gernot Rohr Super Eagles boss to release list for AFCON qualifier against Seychelles
Super Eagles NFF plan Saudi Arabia friendly in September
Semi Ajayi Super Eagles new boy surprised with first call up
Gernot Rohr Super Eagles coach to drop 6 World Cup stars for 2019 AFCON qualifier

Top Videos

1 World Cup 2018 France receive Hero's welcome after World Cup glorybullet

World Cup 2018

Kelechi Iheanacho Leicester City forward scores first goal of the season
Semi Ajayi Rotherdam defender impresses boss in midfield role
Leon Balogun Brighton defender disappointed at loss to Liverpool
Nigerians were left heartbroken as the Super Eagles crash out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, after a 2-1 loss to Argentina in their final group D game of the on Tuesday, June 26.
Odion Ighalo Rohr backs Super Eagles striker ahead of Seychelles