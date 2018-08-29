Pulse.com.gh logo
Semi Ajayi surprised with Super Eagles call up vs Seychelles


Semi Ajayi Super Eagles new boy surprised with first call up

Semi Ajayi says its an honour to represent the Super Eagles but was not expecting a call up.

  • Published:
Semi Ajayi play (Twitter/Semi Ajayi )

Super Eagles new boy Semi Ajayi has stated for he was surprised to be called up by Gernot Rohr for Nigeria’s upcoming African Nations Cup (AFCON) qualifier against Seychelles.

The 24-year-old was one of the new comers on Rohr’s list as he was not part of the team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Even though he received call up to the Nigeria U-20 squad for the Toulon tournament in 2013 Semi is in line for his first appearance for the senior team.

play Semi Ajayi's impressive performances for Rotherdam have not gone unnoticed (Rotherdam United)

In a report by the millers Ajayi revealed that he is delighted to have been called up to the national team but was not expecting it.

He said,  “I'm over the moon. It's the greatest honour to be able to represent your country and I'm looking forward to linking up with the squad.

“I've played for the under 20s at the Toulon International Festival and that was a great experience but it's even better to be called-up to the full squad.”

play Semi Ajayi is among the 24-man list called up for the Super Eagles AFCON qualifiers between Nigeria and Seychelles (NFF)

Semi who joins fellow new boys Samuel Kalu and Jamilu Collins stated that upon received the call up to the team by the assistant manager that he was short of words and has always been intent on representing the Super Eagles

He said,  “I was a bit speechless to be fair and a I didn't really know what to say, but when I got my words back I told him I would 100% be interested in playing for my country and it just went from there.

“I wasn't expecting it, I had no idea. I got a call during the week from the assistant manager asking me if I'd like to represent Nigeria and I was delighted.

play Semi Ajayi is a defender who can also play in midfield (the Rotherdam Advertiser)

“He said that they've been watching me closely this season and that they've liked what they've seen, which is obviously what's led to the call-up.

“I'm really delighted and I just need to continue working hard and pushing on.”

The young defender who can play as a holding midfielder will hope to make his first senior appearance when the Super Eagles take on Seychelles in a qualifier and the friendly encounter against Saudi Arabia.

