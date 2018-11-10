Ighalo 'upset' on missing Super Eagles AFCON qualifier against South Africa

news

Odion Ighalo has stated that he is upset on missing the Super Eagles of Nigeria 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

Ighalo suffered a serious injury playing for Changchun Yatai against Tianjin Quanjin in a Chinese Super League (CSL) game on Wednesday, November 7.

After several scans, it was confirmed that the striker will be unavailable for five weeks by which the season will have ended in China.

Ighalo on injury

In a report by KweséESPN, Ighalo stated that he is more upset that he will be unable to continue his goalscoring heroics with the Super Eagles.

He said, "I was devastated and sad throughout the night because I have planned for and was waiting for this game.”

He stated that before the injury he had already set his sights on avenging the first leg defeat to the South Africans in Nigeria.

He said, "We were all very upset that we lost that first game and everybody wants to play the game to make amends, but God knows best."

"I can't travel right now, unfortunately. But I believe in the boys and I know that they will do the job there."

Ighalo who has been replaced by Henry Onyekuru in the team stated that the aim of the game against South Africa is not just to pick up three points but to also qualify for the nations cup after missing out on the last two editions.

He said, "It is a very important game for us because we have missed two Nations Cups and we want this so bad. Also, we don't want to lose to them again."