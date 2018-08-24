Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > World Cup 2018 >

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong unveiled at Udinese


William Troost-Ekong Super Eagles defender unveiled at Udinese

William Troost-Ekong is officially a Udinese player after his unveiling ceremony.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Troost-Ekong is now a Udinese player (Udinese)

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong has been unveiled by Italian Serie A side Udinese Calcio.

Troost-Ekong completed a move to Udinese from Turkey Super Lig 1side Bursaspor after just one season.

Ekong at the 2018 World Cup

The 24-year-old was unveiled along by Director of the Technical Area Daniele Pradè along with Udinese new recruits Hidde Ter Avest and Nicolas Andrade.

play William Troost-Ekong made his debut for Udinese after his move from Bursaspor (Instagram/William Troost Ekong)

William Troost-Ekong unveiling

Speaking at the press conference Troost-Ekong stated that he was happy to move to the Italian first division.

He said, "I am very happy to be in a reality like Udinese and in an important championship like Serie A. I hope to speak Italian as soon as possible.”

Ekong also stated that he is a leader in defense and will try to understand Italian to help coordinate the backline.

play William Troost-Ekong was unveiled along with other summer recruits (Udinese)

 

He said, "In all the teams where I played I have always been recognized as a leader. I'm a player who talks a lot on the pitch because I have to organize the defense, it's something that comes naturally to me. This is why I hope to learn Italian as soon as possible."

The Super Eagles defender made his debut in Udinese’s 2-2 draw against Parma and stated that he is still trying to adapt.

He said, “I only had a training session before Parma but in the second half we grew up. We must definitely improve many aspects, we are at the beginning of this season and we are getting to know each other.”

play William Troost-Ekong made his debut for Udinese against Parma (Alessandro Sabattini Getty Images)

Ekong has a reputation of scoring goals but stated that he intends to focus on his defending and the goals are an addition.

He said, "I must first think about defending and then attacking: I will be happy to contribute even in the offensive phase but in front of us we already have so much quality."

Following his participation at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, Ekong stated that he intends to improve in Italy.

He said, "I played in several championships, I also had a busy summer because I played the World Cup with my national team. I want to improve from a personal point of view and I want to grow with my teammates. Serie A is very competitive and the level is really high.”

play William Troost-Ekong is expected to contiue in the starting lineup when Udinese host Sampdoria (Udinese)

 

The Super Eagles defender is looking forward to their first home game of the season.

He said, " It is very important to start well at home and we will play to win.”

Ekong is expected to return to action when Udinese host Sampdoria on Sunday, August 26.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Recommended Articles

Victor Moses: Rohr keeps Super Eagles door open for Chelsea star Victor Moses Rohr keeps Super Eagles door open for Chelsea star
Mikel Obi: Rohr confirms Super Eagles captain will miss Seychelles encounter Mikel Obi Rohr confirms Super Eagles captain will miss Seychelles encounter
Gernot Rohr: Super Eagles boss to release list for AFCON qualifier against Seychelles Gernot Rohr Super Eagles boss to release list for AFCON qualifier against Seychelles
Ahmed Musa: Super Eagles forward says Leicester City sold him against his wish Ahmed Musa Super Eagles forward says Leicester City sold him against his wish
Mikel Obi: Tianjin TEDA boss says Super Eagles captain will not leave Mikel Obi Tianjin TEDA boss says Super Eagles captain will not leave
Alexis Sanchez: Man United forward angers fans with release of his clothing line a day after loss to Brigton Alexis Sanchez Man United forward angers fans with release of his clothing line a day after loss to Brigton

Recommended Videos

World Cup 2018: France receive Hero's welcome after World Cup glory World Cup 2018 France receive Hero's welcome after World Cup glory
World Cup 2018: RADP World Cup match preview France Vs Croatia Croatia World Cup 2018 RADP World Cup match preview France Vs Croatia Croatia
World Cup 2018: RADP World Cup match review Croatia Vs England World Cup 2018 RADP World Cup match review Croatia Vs England



Top Articles

1 World Cup 2018 Russian MP tells nation to ‘have sex, make babies’ with...bullet
2 World Cup 2018 2018 FIFA World Cup team of the tournamentbullet
3 World Cup 2018 Egypt part ways with Hector Cuper after poor World...bullet
4 World Cup 2018 The world thinks Cristiano Ronaldo set a record;...bullet
5 World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Portugal surviving from Iranbullet
6 Video Nigeria’s 19-year-old goalkeeper is the best Shaku Shaku...bullet
7 Ahmed Musa Super Eagles forward says Leicester City sold him...bullet
8 World Cup 2018 Player ratings from game between France and...bullet
9 World Cup 2018 The commentator said Nigeria’s goalkeeper...bullet
10 Alexis Sanchez Man United forward angers fans with...bullet

Related Articles

William Troost-Ekong, Ola Aina Super Eagles defenders make Serie A debut
William Troost-Ekong Super Eagles defender thanks Bursaspor as he departs for Udinese
William Troost-Ekong Super Eagles defender welcomes baby boy Oscar
William Troost-Ekong Super Eagles defender says experience from 2018 World Cup will count in the future
Gernot Rohr Super Eagles coach to drop 6 World Cup stars for 2019 AFCON qualifier

World Cup 2018

Leon Balogun Brighton manager praises defender for performance against Manchester United
William Troost-Ekong, Ola Aina Super Eagles defenders make Serie A debut
Leon Balogun Super Eagles defender makes Premier League debut against Manchester United
Odion Ighalo
Odion Ighalo Super Eagles striker scores as Changchun Yatai lose 5-2 to Guangzhou R&F