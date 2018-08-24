news

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong has been unveiled by Italian Serie A side Udinese Calcio.

Troost-Ekong completed a move to Udinese from Turkey Super Lig 1side Bursaspor after just one season.

Ekong at the 2018 World Cup

The 24-year-old was unveiled along by Director of the Technical Area Daniele Pradè along with Udinese new recruits Hidde Ter Avest and Nicolas Andrade.

William Troost-Ekong unveiling

Speaking at the press conference Troost-Ekong stated that he was happy to move to the Italian first division.

He said, "I am very happy to be in a reality like Udinese and in an important championship like Serie A. I hope to speak Italian as soon as possible.”

Ekong also stated that he is a leader in defense and will try to understand Italian to help coordinate the backline.

He said, "In all the teams where I played I have always been recognized as a leader. I'm a player who talks a lot on the pitch because I have to organize the defense, it's something that comes naturally to me. This is why I hope to learn Italian as soon as possible."

The Super Eagles defender made his debut in Udinese’s 2-2 draw against Parma and stated that he is still trying to adapt.

He said, “I only had a training session before Parma but in the second half we grew up. We must definitely improve many aspects, we are at the beginning of this season and we are getting to know each other.”

Ekong has a reputation of scoring goals but stated that he intends to focus on his defending and the goals are an addition.

He said, "I must first think about defending and then attacking: I will be happy to contribute even in the offensive phase but in front of us we already have so much quality."

Following his participation at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia , Ekong stated that he intends to improve in Italy.

He said, "I played in several championships, I also had a busy summer because I played the World Cup with my national team. I want to improve from a personal point of view and I want to grow with my teammates. Serie A is very competitive and the level is really high.”

The Super Eagles defender is looking forward to their first home game of the season.

He said, " It is very important to start well at home and we will play to win.”

Ekong is expected to return to action when Udinese host Sampdoria on Sunday, August 26.