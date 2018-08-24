news

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has left the door open to the national team for Chelsea star Victor Moses.

Moses retired from the Super Eagles much to the surprise of many football loving Nigerians.

The 27-year-old Chelsea forward issued a comprehensive statement on his official Instagram account as he recounted his achievements with the Super Eagles.

Following his decision to retire many Super Eagles players did not react to the announcement so to did the Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr .

The 65-year-old German tactician has however had his say on the issue as he stated in a report by KweséESPN that he has spoken with the Chelsea star and the door is open for him to return to the fold if he so desires.

He said, "We spoke already and I hope that his decision is not definitive.”

Rohr also stated that after Moses participation at the group stage exit at 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia he may not be well motivated to play for the national team as he previously won the 2013 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

"I think it depends on his motivation. If he really wants to commit himself again, he is welcome.

"Maybe the chance to win the Afcon is motivation. We will see."

Rohr is set to release his list for the 2019 AFCON qualifiers against Seychelles on Friday, August 25.

The Super Eagles face Seychelles in their second group stage qualifier for the AFCON on Saturday, September 8.