Super Eagles door open to Victor Moses says Gernot Rohr


Gernot Rohr has finally given his verdict on the sudden retirement of Victor Moses

  • Published:
Victor Moses has been handed a Super Eagles lifeline by Gernot Rohr

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has left the door open to the national team for Chelsea star Victor Moses.

Moses retired from the Super Eagles much to the surprise of many football loving Nigerians.

The 27-year-old Chelsea forward issued a comprehensive statement on his official Instagram account as he recounted his achievements with the Super Eagles.

Victor Moses

Following his decision to retire many Super Eagles players did not react to the announcement so to did the Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr.

Nigeria's coach Gernot Rohr oversaw the Super Eagles' qualification for Russia in October 2017 play Gernot Rohr says Victor Moses is free to return to the Super Eagles (AFP/File)

The 65-year-old German tactician has however had his say on the issue as he stated in a report by KweséESPN that he has spoken with the Chelsea star and the door is open for him to return to the fold if he so desires.

He said, "We spoke already and I hope that his decision is not definitive.”

Rohr also stated that after Moses participation at the  group stage exit at 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia he may not be well motivated to play for the national team as he previously won the 2013 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

"I think it depends on his motivation. If he really wants to commit himself again, he is welcome.

"Maybe the chance to win the Afcon is motivation. We will see."

Premier League sides Leicester City and Arsenal have offered their support to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D fixture against Argentina. play Victor Moses was part of the Super Eagles squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup (Getty Images)

 

Rohr is set to release his list for the 2019 AFCON qualifiers against Seychelles on Friday, August 25.

The Super Eagles face Seychelles in their second group stage qualifier for the AFCON on Saturday, September 8.

