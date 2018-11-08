Super Eagles captain Mikel out till end of the season with a muscle injury

news

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has been ruled out of action until the end of the season with a muscle injury.

Mikel has been a key component for his Tianjin TEDA side in the Chinese Super League (CSL) but is set to face a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a reoccurring injury.

Super Eagles head coach said Mikel is not yet ready to return to the team after the 2018 FIFA World Cup and has been excluded from the last three 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The midfielder has however now suffered an injury that is expected to keep him out for a long time and possibly for the rest of the season.

The injury to Mikel was reported by AOI football and it was stated that the 31-year-old picked up the severe injury in training.

The report states that Mikel who was not in action in their weekend clash against Dalian Yifang will not be available when they take on heavyweights Guangzhou Evergrande in their last game of the season.

Mikel ad his Tianjin Teda teammates are currently battling to survive relegation and he stated in the report that even without him they can achieve their goal.

He said, “We are in a difficult situation right now. We know the importance of the remaining matches.

“I’m solidly behind the team and I believe the guys will do the job on the pitch and ensure we remain in the top flight.”