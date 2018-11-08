Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Super Eagles captain Mikel out till end of the season with a muscle injury

Mikel Obi will not be able to help out his Tianjin Teda side again this season as they battle relegation.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Mikel Obi has missed the Super Eagles recent games (Patrick Smith FIFA Getty Images)

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has been ruled out of action until the end of the season with a muscle injury.

Mikel has been a key component for his Tianjin TEDA side in the Chinese Super League (CSL) but is set to face a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a reoccurring injury.

Super Eagles head coach said Mikel is not yet ready to return to the team after the 2018 FIFA World Cup and has been excluded from the last three 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

play Mikel Obi is expected to be out of action until the end of the year (Tianjin TEDA)

 

The midfielder has however now suffered an injury that is expected to keep him out for a long time and possibly for the rest of the season.

The injury to Mikel was reported by AOI football and it was stated that the 31-year-old picked up the severe injury in training.

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has thanked the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) for the safe return of his father who was kidnapped. play Mikel Obi has not featured for the Super Eagles since the world cup (Independent)

The report states that Mikel who was not in action in their weekend clash against Dalian Yifang will not be available when they take on heavyweights Guangzhou Evergrande in their last game of the season.

Mikel ad his Tianjin Teda teammates are currently battling to survive relegation and he stated in the report that even without him they can achieve their goal.

He said, “We are in a difficult situation right now. We know the importance of the remaining matches.

play Mikel Obi will not be able to help Tianjin Teda during their relegation battle (WSBuzz)

 

“I’m solidly behind the team and I believe the guys will do the job on the pitch and ensure we remain in the top flight.”

Mikel has contributed two goals and two assist s for Tianjin Teda this season as they currently stand 15th in the 16 team league.

Videos

  • Mikel Obi How Mikel Obi's Wife Paid N50m Restaurant Bill After World Cup Loss
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Recommended Articles

Super Eagles boss Rohr calls up Henry Onyekuru to replace injured Odion Ighalo Super Eagles boss Rohr calls up Henry Onyekuru to replace injured Odion Ighalo
Odion Ighalo injured and doubtful for South Africa Odion Ighalo injured and doubtful for South Africa
5 things to know about Super Eagles new boy Samuel Chukwueze 5 things to know about Super Eagles new boy Samuel Chukwueze
Inter want Man United contract rebel Martial Inter want Man United contract rebel Martial
Super Eagles new boy Samuel Chukwueze scores for Villarreal in Copa Del Rey debut Super Eagles new boy Samuel Chukwueze scores for Villarreal in Copa Del Rey debut
Simon, Omeruo make Copa Del Rey debut Simon, Omeruo make Copa Del Rey debut

Recommended Videos

World Cup 2018: France receive Hero's welcome after World Cup glory World Cup 2018 France receive Hero's welcome after World Cup glory
World Cup 2018: RADP World Cup match preview France Vs Croatia Croatia World Cup 2018 RADP World Cup match preview France Vs Croatia Croatia
World Cup 2018: RADP World Cup match review Croatia Vs England World Cup 2018 RADP World Cup match review Croatia Vs England



Related Articles

Mikel Obi says he is not yet ready to play for Super Eagles
Nigeria vs Argentina Mikel Obi ready to play with injured metacarpal
Mikel Obi Midfielder revisits dilemma of choosing between Chelsea and Manchester United in Players Tribune
Mikel Obi scores 1st goal of the season for Tianjin TEDA
Mikel Obi Rohr confirms Super Eagles captain will miss Seychelles encounter
Mikel Obi Super Eagles captain suffers re-occurrence of wrist injury with Tianjin Teda
Mikel Obi Tianjin TEDA boss says Super Eagles captain will not leave
Mikel Obi Super Eagles captain says he is ready for AFCON qualifiers against Seychelles
World Cup 2018 Mikel Obi says he is ready to play as a defensive midfielder

World Cup 2018

Mikel John Obi
Mikel Obi says he is not yet ready to play for Super Eagles
Mikel Obi scores 1st goal of the season for Tianjin TEDA
Odion Ighalo
Odion Ighalo scores for Changchun Yatai against Chongqing Lifan
Oghenekaro Etebo
5 things to know about Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo
X
Advertisement