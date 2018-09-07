Pulse.com.gh logo
Super Eagles to play Liberia, Saudi Arabia friendly cancelled


Super Eagles NFF cancel Saudi Arabia friendly, set up Liberia as replacement

Nigeria will face Liberia in a friendly as the initial proposed encounter with Saudi Arabia could not be agreed on.

Premier League sides Leicester City and Arsenal have offered their support to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D fixture against Argentina. play The Super Eagles will no longer face Saudi Arabia in a friendly (Getty Images)

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) have cancelled the proposed Super Eagles friendly with Saudi Arabia and lined up an encounter with West African rivals Liberia.

The NFF administration hinted that the Super Eagles of Nigeria may play an international friendly game with Asian powerhouse Saudi Arabia after their all-important 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Seychelles.

play The players called up for the Seychelles encounter will also face Liberia (NFF)

The Amaju Pinnick led NFF were however unable to get the negotiation process over the line according to AllNigeriasoccer.

According to several reports the NFF have however made arrangements for the Super Eagles to partake in a friendly before the players depart to their various clubs.

Following the conclusion of the AFCON game against Seychelles, the Super Eagles will take a flight directly to Liberia where they will face their host in Monrovia on Tuesday, September 11.

play The Super Eagles will aim for a favourable result against Seychelles (Twitter/Super Eagles )

 

The players invited for the Seychelles games will participate in the encounter against Liberia.

The Liberians however also have an AFCON qualifier at home to DR Congo on Sunday, September 9.

They lost their first game of the qualification series to table topper Zimbabwe and need points to keep their hopes of progressing alive.

Super Eagles of Nigeria play The Super Eagles will face Saudi Arabia in an AFCON last encounter was a loss against Argentina at the World Cup (Patrick Smith - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The Super Eagles have come up against Liberia on 13 occasions with two defeats, three draws and eight victories.

The squad called up of the qualifiers against DR Congo will also be used for the game against Nigeria.

