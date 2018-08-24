Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > World Cup 2018 >

Super Eagles to play Saudi Arabia friendly after Seychelles AFCON


Super Eagles NFF plan Saudi Arabia friendly in September

The Nigeria Football Federation are working on a friendly game for the Super Eagles after their Seychelles game.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Premier League sides Leicester City and Arsenal have offered their support to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D fixture against Argentina. play The Super Eagles will face Saudi Arabia in a friendly (Getty Images)

The Super Eagles of Nigeria may get to play a friendly against Saudi Arabia after their 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Seychelles.

According to several reports the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) are still negotiating with their counterparts Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF).

The two associations are working on the friendly to take place after their scheduled matches.

Saudi Arabia have already lined up a friendly against South American side Bolivia on Monday, September 3.

play Gernot Rohr has released a 24 man list for the Seychelles AFCON qualifier and Saudi Arabia (NFF)

 

The Super Eagles face Seychelles in a must-win encounter on Saturday, September 8 after a 2-0 loss to the Bafana Bafana in their opening game of the qualification series.

The two countries both participated at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and failed to progress from the group stage.

The friendly is expected to be confirmed in the coming days with Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has already released a 24-man squad which will prosecute both games.

The Super Eagles last met with their counterparts from Saudi Arabia in a friendly encounter on May 25, 2010, which ended in a goalless draw.

Super Eagles of Nigeria play The Super Eagles will face Saudi Arabia in an AFCON last encounter was a loss against Argentina at the World Cup (Patrick Smith - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The Super Eagles have won the AFCON trophy three times while the Saudi Arabians have also won the AFC Asian Cup trophy three times.

According to the latest FIFA ranking the Super Eagles dropped to 49th while their potential opponents Saudi Arabia are ranked 70th.

The game should be interesting for Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa who recently joined Saudi Professional League clubs Al-Nassr from Leicester City.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Recommended Articles

Leon Balogun: Brighton defender says Liverpool will be tougher than Manchester United Leon Balogun Brighton defender says Liverpool will be tougher than Manchester United
Efe Ambrose: Hibernian boss calls Nigerian defender a ‘piece of nonsense’ Efe Ambrose Hibernian boss calls Nigerian defender a ‘piece of nonsense’
William Troost-Ekong: Super Eagles defender unveiled at Udinese William Troost-Ekong Super Eagles defender unveiled at Udinese
Victor Moses: Rohr keeps Super Eagles door open for Chelsea star Victor Moses Rohr keeps Super Eagles door open for Chelsea star
Mikel Obi: Rohr confirms Super Eagles captain will miss Seychelles encounter Mikel Obi Rohr confirms Super Eagles captain will miss Seychelles encounter
Gernot Rohr: Super Eagles boss to release list for AFCON qualifier against Seychelles Gernot Rohr Super Eagles boss to release list for AFCON qualifier against Seychelles

Recommended Videos

World Cup 2018: France receive Hero's welcome after World Cup glory World Cup 2018 France receive Hero's welcome after World Cup glory
World Cup 2018: RADP World Cup match preview France Vs Croatia Croatia World Cup 2018 RADP World Cup match preview France Vs Croatia Croatia
World Cup 2018: RADP World Cup match review Croatia Vs England World Cup 2018 RADP World Cup match review Croatia Vs England



Top Articles

1 World Cup 2018 2018 FIFA World Cup team of the tournamentbullet
2 World Cup 2018 Russian MP tells nation to ‘have sex, make babies’ with...bullet
3 Leon Balogun Brighton defender says Liverpool will be tougher than...bullet
4 World Cup 2018 The world thinks Cristiano Ronaldo set a record;...bullet
5 World Cup 2018 Egypt part ways with Hector Cuper after poor...bullet
6 World Cup 2018 The commentator said Nigeria’s goalkeeper is 19...bullet
7 Alexis Sanchez Man United forward angers fans with release...bullet
8 Mikel Obi Tianjin TEDA boss says Super Eagles captain will...bullet
9 Gernot Rohr Super Eagles boss to release list for AFCON...bullet
10 Video Nigeria’s 19-year-old goalkeeper is the best...bullet

Related Articles

Ahmed Musa Super Eagles forward scores on debut for Al Nassr
Gernot Rohr Super Eagles boss to release list for AFCON qualifier against Seychelles
Victor Moses Rohr keeps Super Eagles door open for Chelsea star
Gernot Rohr Super Eagles coach to drop 6 World Cup stars for 2019 AFCON qualifier
Ahmed Musa Super Eagles forward joins Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr
Mikel Obi Super Eagles captain suffers re-occurrence of wrist injury with Tianjin Teda

World Cup 2018

Ahmed Musa Super Eagles forward says Leicester City sold him against his wish
Leon Balogun Brighton manager praises defender for performance against Manchester United
William Troost-Ekong, Ola Aina Super Eagles defenders make Serie A debut
Leon Balogun Super Eagles defender makes Premier League debut against Manchester United