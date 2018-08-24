news

The Super Eagles of Nigeria may get to play a friendly against Saudi Arabia after their 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Seychelles.

According to several reports the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) are still negotiating with their counterparts Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF).

The two associations are working on the friendly to take place after their scheduled matches.

Saudi Arabia have already lined up a friendly against South American side Bolivia on Monday, September 3.

The Super Eagles face Seychelles in a must-win encounter on Saturday, September 8 after a 2-0 loss to the Bafana Bafana in their opening game of the qualification series.

The two countries both participated at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and failed to progress from the group stage.

The friendly is expected to be confirmed in the coming days with Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has already released a 24-man squad which will prosecute both games.

The Super Eagles last met with their counterparts from Saudi Arabia in a friendly encounter on May 25, 2010, which ended in a goalless draw.

The Super Eagles have won the AFCON trophy three times while the Saudi Arabians have also won the AFC Asian Cup trophy three times.

According to the latest FIFA ranking the Super Eagles dropped to 49th while their potential opponents Saudi Arabia are ranked 70th.