Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi will not leave Chinese Super League (CSL) side Tianjin TEDA according to his coach Uli Stielike.

Mikel has not been in action to TEDA in recent weeks due to a reoccurrence of his wrist injury which he suffered at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

His unavailability for the Chinese sides brought about rumours that he might depart from Tianjin TEDA 18 months after he joined from Premier League giants Chelsea.

Mikel, however, made his return to the team after he featured in their 1-1 draw with Jiangsu Suning FC on Saturday, August 18 and after the match, the coach displaced rumours he could join compatriot Ahmed Musa who recently completed a move to Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia .

He said, "I don't know anything about him leaving.

"He is under contract until the end of 2019. There has been no mention of it here and he will have to talk to us before he does any deal, so I have my doubts about these reports."

Mikel is expected to be in action when Tianjin TEDA host Beijing Guoan in their next league fixture on Saturday, August 25.