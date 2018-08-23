Pulse.com.gh logo
Tianjin TEDA boss says Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi will not leave


Mikel Obi Tianjin TEDA boss says Super Eagles captain will not leave

Tianjin TEDA boss has dismissed the constant rumours linking Mikel Obi with a move away from China.

play Mikel Obi has returned to action for Tianjin TEDA (ESPN)

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi will not leave Chinese Super League (CSL) side Tianjin TEDA  according to his coach Uli Stielike.

Mikel has not been in action to TEDA in recent weeks due to a reoccurrence of his wrist injury which he suffered at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Mikel Obi stats

His unavailability for the Chinese sides brought about rumours that he might depart from Tianjin TEDA 18 months after he joined from Premier League giants Chelsea.

Mikel John Obi play Mikel Obi suffered a re-occurence of the wrist injury he suffered at the World Cup (Erwin Spek/Soccrates/Getty Images)

 

Mikel, however, made his return to the team after he featured in their 1-1 draw with Jiangsu Suning FC on Saturday, August 18 and after the match, the coach displaced rumours he could join compatriot Ahmed Musa who recently completed a move to Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia.

He said, "I don't know anything about him leaving.

"He is under contract until the end of 2019. There has been no mention of it here and he will have to talk to us before he does any deal, so I have my doubts about these reports."

play Mikel Obi will not leave Tianjin TEDA according to his boss (WSBuzz)

Mikel is expected to be in action when Tianjin TEDA host Beijing Guoan in their next league fixture on Saturday, August 25.

The Super Eagles captain is expected to be called up by Gernot Rohr for the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Seychelles.

