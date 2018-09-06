news

European football governing body have officially revealed the official match ball for the new tournament called the UEFA Nations League.

The new ball is designed by international sportswear makers Adidas and draws a comparison with the Telstar 2018 which was used for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia .

The tournament which brings together the finest football nations in Europe get a face lifting ball with a splash of several colours used in the design.

Asides the UEFA Nations League colours replicated extensively on the match ball, Adidas also added the official logo of the tournament to the ball.

According to several reports the ball won’t come cheap, football supporters interested will have to dole out a substantial sum of up to €150 or £135 to purchase the ball.

UEFA Nations League explained

The 55 nations under the European football association are divided across four leagues which were due to their coefficient rankings.

The teams will play across each other in a round robin format in September, October, and November.

The finals are slated for 2019, and teams will progress or be relegated from their various groups and division according to their overall points and performance.

The competition also serves as a qualification step for teams that will participate at Euro 2020.