William Troost-Ekong, Ola Aina Super Eagles defenders make Serie A debut

Ola Aina and William Troost-Ekong both made their Serie A debuts for Torino and Udinese.

  • Published:
play (Alessandro Sabattini Getty Images)

Super Eagles defenders William Troost-Ekong and Ola Aina both made their Serie A debuts for Udinese and Torino respectively on Sunday, August 19.

William Troost-Ekong debuts for Udinese

Super Eagles first choice central defender William Troost-Ekong made his debut in the Serie A for Udinese in their 2-2 draw with Parma Calcio 1913 on Sunday, August 19.

Ekong completed a transfer from Turkey Super Lig side Bursaspor to Udinese on Friday, August 17.

play William Troost-Ekong made his debut for Udinese after his move from Bursaspor (Instagram/William Troost Ekong)

 

The 24-year-old was named in the starting line by Udinese head coach Julio Velazquez for the encounter against Parma.

Ekong and his Udinese defensive pairing could not prevent Parma from taking a two goal lead through Roberto Inglese in the 43rd minute and Antonio Barilla in the 59th minute.

Ekong at the 2018 World Cup

Udinese however fought their way back into the game through second half goals a penalty converted by Rodrigo De Paul in the 65th minute and Seko Fofana with the equaliser in the 69th minute as they held on for a draw.

Ekong took to his Instagram to express his delight at making his debut,  He said, "Happy to make my debut for Udinese tonight. Great fighting spirit from the boys to take home a point. We will build on this! #"

 

Ola Aina debuts for Torino

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina also made his Serie A debut for Torino in their 0-1 home loss to A.S Roma on Sunday, August 19.

Aina was loaned out by Premier League side Chelsea to Torino until the end of the season.

Unlike Troost-Ekong, Aina was named among the substitute bench by Torino head coach Walter Mazzarri.

The 21-year-old was however called upon as a replacement for wing back Lorenzo De Silvestri in the 25th minute who had to be taken out in the first half.

play Ola Aina was called upon from the bench as Torino lost to Roma (Matteo Bottanelli NurPhoto)

 

Aina could however do nothing to prevent a late goal from Roma by Eden Dzeko who converted a ball through to him by Justin Kluivert in the 89th minute.

Ekong returns to action with Udinese when they host Sampdoria, while Aina's Torino travel to Inter Milan both matches on Sunday, August 26.

Aina and Ekong are is expected to be called up by Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr for Nigeria's upcoming 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Seychelles on Saturday, September 8.

