Super Eagles defenders William Troost-Ekong and Ola Aina both made their Serie A debuts for Udinese and Torino respectively on Sunday, August 19.

William Troost-Ekong debuts for Udinese

Super Eagles first choice central defender William Troost-Ekong made his debut in the Serie A for Udinese in their 2-2 draw with Parma Calcio 1913 on Sunday, August 19.

Ekong completed a transfer from Turkey Super Lig side Bursaspor to Udinese on Friday, August 17.

The 24-year-old was named in the starting line by Udinese head coach Julio Velazquez for the encounter against Parma.

Ekong and his Udinese defensive pairing could not prevent Parma from taking a two goal lead through Roberto Inglese in the 43rd minute and Antonio Barilla in the 59th minute.

Udinese however fought their way back into the game through second half goals a penalty converted by Rodrigo De Paul in the 65th minute and Seko Fofana with the equaliser in the 69th minute as they held on for a draw.

Ekong took to his Instagram to express his delight at making his debut, He said, "Happy to make my debut for Udinese tonight. Great fighting spirit from the boys to take home a point. We will build on this! #"

Ola Aina debuts for Torino

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina also made his Serie A debut for Torino in their 0-1 home loss to A.S Roma on Sunday, August 19.

Aina was loaned out by Premier League side Chelsea to Torino until the end of the season.

Unlike Troost-Ekong, Aina was named among the substitute bench by Torino head coach Walter Mazzarri.

The 21-year-old was however called upon as a replacement for wing back Lorenzo De Silvestri in the 25th minute who had to be taken out in the first half.

Aina could however do nothing to prevent a late goal from Roma by Eden Dzeko who converted a ball through to him by Justin Kluivert in the 89th minute.

Ekong returns to action with Udinese when they host Sampdoria, while Aina's Torino travel to Inter Milan both matches on Sunday, August 26.