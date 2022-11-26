Two incredible finishes put the Argentines through ahead of Mexico, marking them three points on the group table above the Arabians.
World Cup 2022: Fernandez doubles lead after Messi's lovely opener
Game over, It hasn't been slick, and it hasn't been pretty but it's all about winning under pressure.
Argentina works a short corner as Mexico falls asleep at the back.
Fernandez picks the ball up on the edge of the box, produces a lovely step-over throwing a couple of defenders of his scent, and then curls a delicious shot into the far right corner.
The strained expressions on Argentina's bench from earlier have been replaced by smiles.
At this rate, Mexico will be hoping for a huge favor from Poland next Wednesday evening.
