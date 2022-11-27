World Cup 2022: Fullkrug fires in leveler

Every tick of a German's watch was looking to feel like a chime of impending doom, some very glum German faces now in the crowd lit up as they got that lovely equalizer.

Looked almost like a nightmare scenario for the Germans, the red and yellow flags were high waving, and the Spaniards were dancing but Germany came in with a BIG response.

And again this was a goal created by substitutes, What an impact the subs have had in this game!

A massive finish brings Germany to level, Jamal Musiala supplies the ball and the Werder Bremen man does the rest, No stopping that effort.

As it stands Germany would need to beat Costa Rica, hope that Japan loses to Spain, and improve their goal difference to stay in the tournament.