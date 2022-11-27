RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

World Cup 2022: Rudiger's header ruled out

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Such a scintillating affair between both sides, Two tacticians going head to head.

Rudiger Goal
Rudiger Goal

Germany has made it scrappy. The manager will be really happy with that and will be wanting more of the same in the second half.

They have limited Spain to a couple of chances and Germany is comfortable.

They have created some of their own and it is smelling like they could create something from a set piece.

Germany has kept Spain under wraps. They would have that precious lead if Antonio Rudiger delayed his run from the free-kick a fraction longer but unfortunately, it was ruled offside by VAR.

Germany Vrs Spain
Germany Vrs Spain Pulse Ghana

The Spanish would breathe easily with that decision.

The German machine needs to be greased more to find the back of the net in the next half or book the next available flight back home

Reymond Awusei Johnson

