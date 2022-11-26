Zielinski is on target as Poland lead Saudi Arabia at halftime

Duke Header Gives Australia Lead Against Tunisia

Before flying to Qatar, Australia's Mitchell Duke had promised to dedicate a goal at the World Cup to his son, and the striker duly delivered when he scored the winner in a 1-0 victory over Tunisia in their second Group D match on Saturday.

Australia has its first win on the World Cup stage in 12 years, and the party is only starting in downtown Sydney.

Pulse Ghana

The 31-year-old reeled away in celebration holding up his hands in the shape of the letter "J" for his son Jaxson as his teammates embraced him near the corner flag.

"I spoke to my son when I got selected for the World Cup. As a striker you need that belief and confidence you're going to score in every match," he told reporters.

"I told my son I was going to share it with him, the gesture is the letter J. It's a moment I'm going to treasure for the rest of my life.

"The moment I scored was pure ecstasy for me. I'd heard only seven Australians had scored at the World Cup and I told Arnie (coach Graham Arnold) I'd be the eighth - or ninth."