Robert Lewandowski found unmarked Zielinski in the box who struck home in the 40th minute. The Saudis had a chance to level in stoppage time but Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved both a spot kick by Salem Al-Dawsari and the follow-up.
Zielinski is on target as Poland lead Saudi Arabia at halftime
Midfielder Piotr Zielinski gave Poland a 1-0 lead against Saudi Arabia in the first half of a heated World Cup Group C clash at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.
Recommended articles
Duke Header Gives Australia Lead Against Tunisia
Before flying to Qatar, Australia's Mitchell Duke had promised to dedicate a goal at the World Cup to his son, and the striker duly delivered when he scored the winner in a 1-0 victory over Tunisia in their second Group D match on Saturday.
Australia has its first win on the World Cup stage in 12 years, and the party is only starting in downtown Sydney.
The 31-year-old reeled away in celebration holding up his hands in the shape of the letter "J" for his son Jaxson as his teammates embraced him near the corner flag.
"I spoke to my son when I got selected for the World Cup. As a striker you need that belief and confidence you're going to score in every match," he told reporters.
"I told my son I was going to share it with him, the gesture is the letter J. It's a moment I'm going to treasure for the rest of my life.
"The moment I scored was pure ecstasy for me. I'd heard only seven Australians had scored at the World Cup and I told Arnie (coach Graham Arnold) I'd be the eighth - or ninth."
The victory moved Australia up to second in the standings on three points ahead of the other game between group toppers France and Denmark.
More from category
-
FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings
-
Anthony Taylor, Gary Beswick, and Adam Nunn will take charge of South Korea v Ghana game
-
World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo a 'total genius' for winning Portugal penalty - Fifa