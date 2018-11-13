Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle This is how Stan Lee, Marvel legend, made his $50 million

The Marvel icon's net worth was roughly estimated at $50 million at his time of death on November 12th, 2018.

Stan Lee was worth $50 million before he died, here's how play

(wealthygorilla)

This is how Marvel legend, Stan Lee, made his $50 million.

According to Networthopedia, this was the rough estimate of his net worth when he passed away on November 12, 2018. He was 95 years old.

With the recent death of the iconic writer, editor, and co-creator of characters like Spider-Man, the Hulk, and the X-Men, Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa takes a deep dive into his finances.

Lee became a household name due to his significant contributions to the comics industry play

(moneyinc)

 

Here is how the Marvel legend made his $50 million:

Origin Story

Lee was born as Stanley Lieber on December 28, 1922, in Manhattan, New York, USA. His Romanian/Jewish family included his father Jack Lieber who was a dress cutter and a younger brother named Larry Lieber.

Growing up, he looked up to Errol Flynn. His fascination with this actor piqued his interest in movies and eventually led to his writing.

From office assistant to Marvel legend

After graduating from DeWitt Clinton High School, Lee got a job at Timely Comics. There, he worked as an assistant to comics legends Joe Simon and Jack Kirby, the creators of Captain America. He was paid $8 a week, according to a report by the New York Times.

Lee went from being an office assistant who was paid just $8 per week to becoming a Marvel legend play

(gettyimages)

This job gave him the opportunity to learn firsthand about the Marvel universe as these two, under publisher Martin Goodman, made Marvel Comics mainstream. With a cover of hero punching Adolf Hitler, the first issue of Captain America reportedly sold almost one million copies.

Lee was able to put his knowledge to good use when Simon and Kirby allowed him to write a story for Captain America Comics #3 in May 1941. He used his now iconic pen name - Stan Lee - for this issue, choosing to save his real name for a future novel.

With his introduction to the world, Lee started writing longer stories as well as editing other writers' work. Eventually, he became the head of the comics division. Lee created the insanely successful Fantastic Four in 1961 with the comic creator Jack Kirby. He also created Spider-Man the following year and later Doctor Strange with Stephen J. Ditko, an American comics artist and writer.

Spiderman and a lot of Marvel comics are attributed to Lee play

(gettyimages)

ALSO READ: Marvel stars expressed their sadness and admiration for the late Stan Lee: 'You will be dearly, dearly missed'

The Incredible Hulk, the X-Men, and Iron Man are all credited to Lee and his Marvel colleagues. Under his leadership, Marvel went from a circulation of 18 million in 1961 to 32 million in 1965.

The icon later took the comics to Hollywood in the 1970s and 1980s. By the 1990s, his salary had tripled with Marvel's growing success on the big screen. The next string of successful Marvel comics like X-Men, Big hero 6 as well as his numerous cameos only boosted his income. Reportedly, he was getting around $1 million from the company for his contribution to the early works of marvels at the time of his death.

More streams of income

While the bulk of his wealth came from Marvel, Lee also did other things that added to his overall net worth. Money Inc reports that he co-wrote "Romeo and Juliet: The War" in 2012. It turned out to be a best selling graphic novel of the New York Times. Lee later launched his YouTube "Stan Lee's World of Heroes" channel that same year.

Lee won a lot of awards for his work in the Marvel universe play

(gettyimages)

 

He also made money with his numerous cameo appearances on several popular television series like "The Big Bang Theory."

