Caleb Yirenkyi, Lamine Yamal, Ayyoub Bouaddi among players shortlisted for Golden Boy 2026 Award

Caleb Yirenkyi (Ghana) controls the Ball during the FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball 2026 Group L match between England and Ghana at Boston Stadium on June 23, 2026 in Boston, United States. (Photo by Harry Langer DeFodi Images)

Caleb Yirenkyi (Ghana) controls the Ball during the FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball 2026 Group L match between England and Ghana at Boston Stadium on June 23, 2026 in Boston, United States. (Photo by Harry Langer DeFodi Images)

Ghana's Caleb Yirenkyi has been shortlisted for the Golden Boy 2026 Award alongside Lamine Yamal and Ayyoub Bouaddi. See the full shortlist.

Caleb Yirenkyi, the FC Nordsjaelland midfielder, has been named among the nominees for the 2026 Golden Boy award, Tuttosport's prestigious ranking of the best under-21 players in world football.

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His inclusion places Ghana firmly in a conversation dominated by some of the most exciting teenage talents on the continent, alongside global superstar Lamine Yamal and a strong contingent of fellow Africans chasing the same prize.

Who Is Caleb Yirenkyi?

Born on January 15, 2006, Yirenkyi plays as a central midfielder for Danish side FC Nordsjaelland, a club long known for developing and exporting young African talent to Europe's bigger leagues.

His nomination for the Golden Boy 2026 award is recognition of a breakout campaign that has caught the eye of scouts and pundits well beyond Denmark. For a Ghanaian football scene that has spent years asking when the next generation would step forward, Yirenkyi's shortlisting is a signal that the pipeline from local academies through European feeder clubs is still working.

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Ghana and the Golden Boy Conversation

The Golden Boy award, first launched by Tuttosport in 2003, has previously gone to the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland before they became global icons, making the shortlist itself a meaningful marker of potential.

Ghana has rarely featured prominently on this list in recent years, so Yirenkyi's presence carries weight beyond his individual performances. It reinforces the idea that Ghanaian players moving early to European academies, rather than staying exclusively in domestic football, continue to be a viable route to the top.

Africa's Wider Presence on the 2026 List

Yirenkyi is far from alone in representing the continent this year. Ivorian winger Yan Diomande, now at RB Leipzig, is one of the standout African names on the list, alongside compatriots Bazoumana Touré of Newcastle United, Christ Inao Oulaï of Trabzonspor, and Patrick Zabi at Paris FC, underlining just how deep Ivory Coast's young talent pool has become.

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Morocco is represented by Lille's Ayyoub Bouaddi and Stade Rennais defender Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal, while Cameroon's interests rest with Bayer Leverkusen forward Christian Kofane.

Senegal has Paris Saint-Germain winger Ibrahim Mbaye on the list; DR Congo is represented by Ajax's Jorthy Mokio; Sierra Leone by Manchester City centre-back Juma Bah; Guinea by Fenerbahçe forward Sidiki Chérif; and Nigeria by Brighton winger Zadok Yohanna.

Together, this African contingent spans nine different countries, a spread that speaks to how widely talent is now being scouted and developed across the continent rather than concentrated in a handful of traditional football nations.