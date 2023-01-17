TECNO latest Phantom X2 Series goes on pre-order in Ghana

TECNO, one of the most competitive and popular smartphone brands on the Ghanaian market has launched the pre-order phase for its latest and impressive flagship model PHANTOM X2 series which comes with the world’s first retractable portrait lens.

TECNO is offering exquisite and customized Phantom Smartwatches, Phantom Bags, Phantom Earbuds, other Phantom smart gift sets, and a whole other freebies when you pre-order and upon completion of payment. As an added bonus, consumers get 3GB data per month for six (6) months as well as Six (6) months screen warranty protection service on your device.

Equipped with many industry-first leading technologies and features with an added luxury of elegance, the Phantom X2 Pro is a truly premium device from its eye-catching and ergonomic uni-body design through its flagship internals, large battery and it’s spotlight retractable portrait camera feature.

Overall, the Phantom X2 Pro is a well-rounded flagship device with spec highlights that include a 6.8-inch, 120Hz AMOLED display, dual SIM support, 5160mAh battery, and fast 45W charging - all housed in a relatively compact body