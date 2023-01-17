ADVERTISEMENT
TECNO latest Phantom X2 Series goes on pre-order in Ghana

Consumers can pre-order the latest Phantom X2 with a minimum deposit of GH₵ 1,000 on their e-Commerce website Preorder Phantom x2 or any of the accredited offline shops Accredited Preorder Offline Shops.

Unibody double curved design
Open sales are scheduled to start from now till January 24.

TECNO, one of the most competitive and popular smartphone brands on the Ghanaian market has launched the pre-order phase for its latest and impressive flagship model PHANTOM X2 series which comes with the world’s first retractable portrait lens.

Tecno Phantom X2
TECNO is offering exquisite and customized Phantom Smartwatches, Phantom Bags, Phantom Earbuds, other Phantom smart gift sets, and a whole other freebies when you pre-order and upon completion of payment. As an added bonus, consumers get 3GB data per month for six (6) months as well as Six (6) months screen warranty protection service on your device.

Equipped with many industry-first leading technologies and features with an added luxury of elegance, the Phantom X2 Pro is a truly premium device from its eye-catching and ergonomic uni-body design through its flagship internals, large battery and it’s spotlight retractable portrait camera feature.

Tecno wins big
Overall, the Phantom X2 Pro is a well-rounded flagship device with spec highlights that include a 6.8-inch, 120Hz AMOLED display, dual SIM support, 5160mAh battery, and fast 45W charging - all housed in a relatively compact body

With TECNO’s latest PHATOM X2, Get ready to pop out a big shot!

