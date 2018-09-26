20 wines under $20: When any night can be a weeknight

news

Weeknight wines are a genre of their own, but don’t take the phrase too literally.

Plenty of people work weekends. Their days off might be Tuesdays and Wednesdays. On those days, they might spend a few hours in the kitchen to prepare something brilliant, worthy of an extraordinary and expensive bottle of wine.

What happens on their Saturday evenings? Just another night of coming home from work, changing into comfies and flopping on the couch in front of the TV. Those are times for eating something easy to prepare and drinking something simple and moderately priced, wines that do not require rapt attention or prolonged contemplation.

But that doesn’t mean the wines can’t be great.

Greatness in a wine is not solely a measure of complexity or profundity. It’s also a gauge of how well it matches a particular occasion, and how well it fulfills its reason for being.

Weeknight wines — whenever you drink them — ideally are not too expensive. They are not complicated, nor do they require hours in a decanter. If you wanted to drink the wines from juice glasses, that would be fine, though good stemmed glasses would be better.

Yet, weeknight wines can be full of character. They can express a place, a vision and a culture just as fancy bottles left to age for years might do. Wines that can do this and still be inexpensive are great weekday wines, like these 20 bottles, each under $20.

Plenty of wines cost less than $20. Many are less than $10, which is fine if you are only looking for an inoffensive alcoholic beverage. Many of those bottles will be mass-produced and processed to meet a consistent, preconceived profile of flavor, texture and color.

If you want something better, a wine that may not always be predictable but more often than not will be delicious and inspiring because it represents a people and a culture and a love of wine, then a few extra dollars is a worthwhile investment. It depends on what you value.

For wines like that, which require hard work and are made with few technological or laboratory shortcuts, the question is not why do they cost so much, but how do they cost so little?

One reason is that few of these wines come from high-status areas. You will not find among this selection the great villages of Burgundy or Napa Valley. You will find wines from Croatia, South Africa, Greece and Chile, and bottles from little-known regions of historic wine-producing countries, like a good verdicchio from the Marche in Italy. In all, these 20 bottles, listed in no particular order, come from 11 countries.

Most of these wines are made in small quantities. Few people will be able to find all of them, and some people may not find any. The good news is that you can also look for bottles cited in previous 20 Under $20 columns. Many of them continue to be great deals.

Guess what else? These are all pretty good on your days off, too.

— La Staffa Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore 2017 $17.99

It’s fair to say that Italy has not always done well by verdicchio. It’s a grape of great potential, capable of making lovely, intense, complex wines. Too often, when planted in the wrong places, overcropped or made carelessly, it disappoints. But good ones, like this wine from La Staffa, grown in the Castelli di Jesi region in the northern Marche near the Adriatic, reawaken curiosity. It is fresh, crisp and refreshing, with flavors of peaches and citrus and underlying minerality. (Artisanal Cellars, White River Junction, Vermont.)

— Rogue Vine Itata Valley Grand Itata Tinto 2015 $19.99

This bottle from Chile is made with cinsault, a staple of cheap wines and usually not treated with care. But this wine, from old vines in the Itata Valley, blended with about 5 percent pais (the Chilean term for the mission grape), shows how good cinsault can be. Rogue is a partnership between Leonardo Erazo, the winemaker at the excellent Altos Las Hormigas in Mendoza, Argentina, and Justin Decker, a wine enthusiast from Indiana who moved to Chile. It is marked by the fresh flavors of red fruits and herbs and an intriguing touch of funk. (Brazos Wine, Brooklyn, New York.)

— Troupis Fteri Agiorgitiko 2015 $19.99

The rest of the world is just beginning to explore the wealth of excellent wines that are coming from Greece. This red, made from the agiorgitiko grape, which is sometimes Anglicized as St. George, is fresh and lightly tannic, with aromas of flowers and an array of red and black fruits. It comes from the Fteri region of the Peloponnese. The producer, Troupis, also makes a compelling moschofilero. (DNS Wines/Dionysi Grevenitis Selections, San Francisco)

— Mother Rock Force Celeste Swartland Chenin Blanc 2016 $16.97

Aside from the Loire Valley, South Africa is the other major home for the chenin blanc grape. It has not always been easy to find good examples of these bottles in the United States, but this one is excellent, with classic chenin blanc character: aromas of flowers, honey and beeswax, richly textured and not heavy, with a pleasing dose of minerality. (Vine Street Imports, Mt. Laurel, New Jersey.)

— Momo Marlborough Pinot Noir 2014 $19.96

New Zealand, like the West Coast, has a problem. It can make very fine pinot noir, but it’s costly to grow and produce. This bottle from Momo, a label for moderately priced wines from Seresin, is not complex. But it is bright and high-toned, earthy, focused and exceedingly pleasant. (The Sorting Table, Napa, California.)

— Matthew Rorick Dexter Lake Red Handlebars California 2014 $18.99

This bright, juicy red is full of fruit, though focused and refreshing. It’s a blend of grapes — primarily cabernet sauvignon, tempranillo and graciano — with small amounts of zinfandel, barbera, merlot, trousseau and mataro. Dexter Lake is a lower-priced label from the excellent grower and producer Matthew Rorick, whose Forlorn Hope label does a lot with grapes not usually associated with California.

— Chris & Andrea Mullineux Kloof Street Swartland Rouge 2016 $19.99

The Mullineuxs, a husband-and-wife team, make excellent syrahs and chenin blancs from the Swartland region of South Africa. Kloof Street is their entry-level label and gives a good impression of their style. This wine is 84 percent syrah, with cinsault and carignan making up the rest. It’s got a savory syrah aroma with an unexpected bright, juicy, floral note. (Skurnik Wines, New York)

— Bibich Riserva 6 North Dalmatia 2016 $19.99

The phrase “Mediterranean wines” rarely conjures up Croatia, but the country has a gorgeous coastline along the Adriatic Sea, made notable by the beautiful cities of Split and Dubrovnik. Alen Bibic of Bibich makes wine in the region of Skradin north of Split, focusing on indigenous grapes, like this blend of babic, plavina and lasin. It’s deliciously spicy, with just a touch of oak. (Blue Danube, Los Altos Hills, California.)

— Filipa Pato Beiras 3B Extra Brut Rosé 2017 $16.96

Beiras is a large Portuguese wine region that encompasses several smaller appellations, including Bairrada. Filipa Pato comes from a winemaking family. Her father, Luis Pato, helped put modern Bairrada on the map. This lively sparkler is a pretty copper color, with steely, lightly fruity, floral flavors, with a touch of licorice. It’s made mostly of the baga grape with 25 percent bical, which gives it a crisp acidic edge. (Skurnik Wines)

— Domaine Giacometti Patrimonio Cru des Agriate 2014 $18.99

The Giacometti estate is on an isolated plain on the northern end of the gorgeous island of Corsica. Its wines tend to be easygoing and inviting, like the juicy, generous Cru des Agriate, which is made primarily with niellucciu, a grape that is genetically identical to sangiovese, but, when planted in the Corsican earth, has very much its own identity. This is a pleasingly fruity wine, with an underlying earthiness that pulls it all together. (Kermit Lynch Wine Merchant, Berkeley, California.)

— Romeo del Castello Etna Rosso Allegracore 2015 $19.99

Making wine in the foothills of Mount Etna, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, is not without risk. Eruptions can happen at any time. But the volcanic soils are also hospitable to the nerello mascalese grape, which can make gorgeous, complex, graceful red wines. This one, from Romeo del Castello, is bright, pure, earthy and lightly tannic. If you have wondered about the fuss over Etna reds, this is a great introduction. (Louis/Dressner Selections, New York)

— Corisca Rias Baixas Albariño Ecológico 2015 $16.99

Compelling albariños are not easy to find, but this one, made of organically grown grapes, is delicious, with depth and presence. It is steely and bone dry, with aromas and flavors of apples, herbs and minerals. Perfect for your next shellfish feast. (drinkOKwines.com)

— Yves Cuilleron Collines Rhodaniennes Marsanne Les Vignes d'à Côté 2016 $18.99

White wines from the Rhône Valley are tricky. They are great when young and fresh, or when well aged. In between, though, they often go through a mute period where they are not particularly attractive. This one, from a leading northern Rhône producer working in the less exalted terroir of the Collines Rhodaniennes, is good right now: not at all fruity, but subtle and textured, rich enough for poultry with cream-and-mustard sauce. (Rosenthal Wine Merchants, New York)

— Dürnberg Weinviertel Riesling Falkenstein 2015 $18.96

While Weinviertel is not one of Austria’s high-status riesling areas (like Wachau), the wines can be very good and are generally reasonably priced. The 2015 Falkenstein from Dürnberg is dry and minerally. It reminds me of a gray cloud, a kind of moody riesling, albeit tangy and delicious. (Massanois, New York)

— Forge Cellars Finger Lakes Dry Riesling Classique 2017 $18.99

The Finger Lakes region in New York has begun to attract attention around the world, drawing winemakers like Louis Barruol of Château St. Cosme of Gigondas. In the Finger Lakes, he is working with two local partners, Richard Rainey and Justin Boyette, at Forge Cellars, focusing on riesling and pinot noir. The Classique cuvée is an excellent introduction to their riesling style, bone dry yet rich, with spicy mineral and ginger flavors.

— Markus Altenburger Burgenland Blaufränkisch vom Kalk 2016 $17.99

Blaufränkisch, from the Burgenland region of eastern Austria, is one of the more underestimated grapes. Still it has the ability to make bright, juicy wines with an underlying chalky minerality, like this entry-level beauty from the cool 2016 vintage. If you love pinot noir, give yourself a treat and try a good blaufränkisch. (Schatzi Wines, Milan, New York.)

— Vallana Colline Novaresi Spanna 2015 $16.97

Vallana is one of the historic producers of the Alto Piemonte in the foothills of the Alps, the other great source of nebbiolo wines beyond the Langhe in the Piedmont region of Italy. From appellations like Ghemme, Boca and Gattinara, these spanna wines, as nebbiolo is called in that area, can last for decades. This bottle, from the Colline Novaresi zone, is an introductory wine, easygoing and relatively gentle, focused, floral and dark edged, with just enough tannic grip to remind you that, yes, this is nebbiolo. (Skurnik Wines)

— Louis Claude Desvignes Morgon La Voûte Saint-Vincent 2016 $17.97

The world has discovered the joys of great Beaujolais. Nonetheless, amid the bottles now selling for $40 to $50, you can still find terrific bottles from excellent producers for under $20, like this Morgon from Louis Claude Desvignes. This is the introduction to the Desvignes range of Morgons, but it is still deep, long and intensely mineral, with a silky texture and just a touch of refreshing bitterness. (Louis/Dressner Selections)

— Camp Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 $19.99

Camp is the label for Sonoma wines used by Kenny Likitprakong’s excellent Hobo Wine Co., which makes very good wines from grapes grown organically or sustainably in different parts of California. This cabernet sauvignon, an old favorite, is delicious and approachable. It’s all about bright, juicy fruit, while remaining structured, focused and lovely to drink right now.

— CVNE Cune Rioja Reserva 2013 $19.97

It’s a bit of a mystery: The production company is Compañia Vinícola del Norte de España, or CVNE. The wine itself is Cune, and both acronyms are pronounced COO-nay. Regardless, this wine, with spicy red fruit caressed by oak flavors that blend in seamlessly, is classically styled Rioja, aged by the producer and still under $20. (Skurnik Wines)

