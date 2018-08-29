Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > The New York Times >

A cliffhanger in Pacific Palisades


World A cliffhanger in Pacific Palisades

After about five years of nausea, the couple, both principal architects with Moore Ruble Yudell, could hardly believe their luck when they found a listing for a more down-to-earth lot in the Rustic Canyon area of Pacific Palisades

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Jeanne Chen and Bob Dolbinski had a rule of thumb when they were hunting for an affordable lot on which to build a house on the outskirts of Los Angeles: “If I got carsick on our way to see a piece of land, that was our cutoff,” said Chen, 55.

“There’s not a lot of land left for sale,” said Dolbinski, 56. “We looked in the far reaches of Malibu — not by the ocean, but way up in the hills. That’s where we got some very windy roads.”

After about five years of nausea, the couple, both principal architects with Moore Ruble Yudell, could hardly believe their luck when they found a listing for a more down-to-earth lot in the Rustic Canyon area of Pacific Palisades — just a couple of blocks from the Eames House and other well-known modernist homes — for a fraction of the cost of other properties they had seen.

“We saw the land on a Sunday morning, when the fog was just settling into the lower reaches of the canyon,” Dolbinski said. “It was very peaceful, the birds were chirping and the view was beautiful.”

One aspect, however, wasn’t quite so idyllic: The 3,200-square-foot lot was incredibly steep, with a slope that angled down more than 45 degrees.

“You couldn’t walk on it, because you would just slide down,” Dolbinski said.

Chen added: “It was air rights, basically.”

Others might have called it a cliff and walked away, but Chen and Dolbinski saw potential, and bought the lot in 2004 for about $200,000.

“That’s probably about one-fifth of what we would have paid in that location, at that time, for a tear-down lot,” Chen said.

They structured the deal with a long closing that allowed them to bring in a structural engineer, soil engineer and concrete contractor, to make sure the lot could actually support a house, before the sale was final.

Then they spent nearly a decade getting the approvals they needed to build.

“The process was extended because it required city, state and county approvals all along the way, with public hearings throughout,” Chen said. “And during that time, the hillside ordinances changed several times.”

As their allowable building envelope got squeezed, she said, “we kept redesigning and redesigning.”

Finally, at the end of 2013, they broke ground. First came an elaborate foundation system with about 20 concrete piles set more than 50 feet deep and a tall, C-shaped retaining wall to hold the sides and back of the hillside in place. That cost around $600,000 and took about a year to complete.

Within the resulting pocket of space, they built a three-story, 2,000-square-foot house, with three bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms, for an additional $400 a square foot.

From the street, the house, completed late last year, resembles a tiny, low-slung, single-story home with a carport. But “we don’t really use it to park cars,” Chen said. “We use it as an outdoor gathering space, because it’s the largest flat area outside the house.”

The rest of the home remains hidden from view until you descend the floating white-oak staircase inside, or one of two exterior stairs on either side of the house.

The top level contains a studio space that doubles as a guest bedroom. The middle level is the open living space, where kitchen, dining and lounging areas flow together. The bottom level has two bedrooms.

Throughout, windows and openings in interior walls are designed to frame the best views outside while allowing daylight to flood every room.

Chen and Dolbinski sought to keep interior finishes simple. They designed extensive built-in cabinetry and furniture with exposed birch-plywood edges, including kitchen cabinet doors with cutouts instead of pulls. Walls are plaster with integral color instead of paint. On the bottom two levels, they left ceilings open to expose the joists and maximize head space.

“We had to be really careful about where services went, like lighting, plumbing and the fire sprinkler,” Dolbinski said, as they couldn’t be hidden behind drywall.

Outside, the house is finished with a metal roof and a facade of Öko Skin concrete slats, which the architects chose for protection from wildfires and to minimize maintenance.

One extravagance is a small elevator.

“Bob’s dad is 94, my father is turning 90 this year, and our mothers are in their late 80s,” Chen said. The elevator, they hope, will keep the vertiginous house accessible to everyone.

“Not only for our parents and other older visitors,” Dolbinski clarified. “But also for ourselves, so we can age into this house gracefully.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Tim McKeough © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

New York Times

New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: Black progressive and Trump acolyte win Florida governor primaries World Black progressive and Trump acolyte win Florida governor primaries
Trump: President warns of violent change if Republicans lose midterms Trump President warns of violent change if Republicans lose midterms
World: The man who took on the Pope: The story behind the Viganò letter World The man who took on the Pope: The story behind the Viganò letter
Entertainment: Cummings brings 'Thunder Road' to Deauville festival Entertainment Cummings brings 'Thunder Road' to Deauville festival
World: New reasons (Cookies, Pizza) to go to Brooklyn neighborhood restaurants World New reasons (Cookies, Pizza) to go to Brooklyn neighborhood restaurants
World: A hotelier who knows how to make chefs feel at home World A hotelier who knows how to make chefs feel at home



Top Articles

1 World Feeling suicidal, students turned to their college; they were told...bullet
2 Entertainment Rose McGowan says Asia Argento admitted to sleeping with...bullet
3 Entertainment Cummings brings 'Thunder Road' to Deauville festivalbullet
4 World Trump reaches revised trade deal with Mexico, threatening to...bullet
5 World Airstrike near Tajikistan border kills Taliban, Afghans saybullet
6 World In Jacksonville, the $1 billion-a-year world of esports...bullet
7 World Letter accusing Pope inflames American Catholic Churchbullet
8 Entertainment Louis C.K. performs at club for first time...bullet
9 World In a shift in driverless strategy, Uber deepens...bullet
10 World U.S. and Mexico agree to preliminary NAFTA dealbullet

Related Articles

Entertainment Late '70s ushered in a new women's tennis rivalry: Chrissie vs. Martina
Opinion U.S. Open: A Champion of Firsts
World Trump's $130,000 in hush money to Stormy Daniels: Here's everything we now know
World In a new book of sketches, Françoise Gilot clears her mind of the past
World Costas Kondylis, go-to architect in a high-rise town, dies at 78
Tech These 18 incredible products didn't exist 10 years ago
Politics Michael Cohen's testimony implicates Trump as a co-conspirator in a crime to get elected, but what happens next is unclear
Politics 2 of the most consequential figures in the Trump hush-money payoffs were given immunity by federal prosecutors
World In Jacksonville, the $1 billion-a-year world of esports is rocked by gunfire
Entertainment Rose McGowan says Asia Argento admitted to sleeping with young actor

The New York Times

World Andrew Gillum upends expectations in Florida primary victory
World Parkland parent wins election to school board in Florida
null
World Nearly 3,000 deaths in Puerto Rico linked to hurricane Maria, report says
World War crimes report accuses Saudi Arabia and UAE in Yemen