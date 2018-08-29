Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > The New York Times >

A hotelier who knows how to make chefs feel at home


World A hotelier who knows how to make chefs feel at home

Schrager’s latest recruit is John Fraser, who will be executive chef for the Times Square Edition hotel, now under construction on Seventh Avenue at 47th Street.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

NEW YORK — There are few phrases in the dining lexicon less inviting than “hotel restaurant,” a term that has traditionally called up images of serviceable food in corporate settings.

But veteran hotelier Ian Schrager seems to have sidestepped all that. Over the years, he has been able to attract marquee chefs to run the restaurants and food services in his global portfolio of hotels. Decades ago, he hired accomplished chefs like Larry Forgione and Claude Troisgros, and he’s still at it, with Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Jason Atherton running his kitchens.

Schrager’s latest recruit is John Fraser, who will be executive chef for the Times Square Edition hotel, now under construction on Seventh Avenue at 47th Street. In the 1990s, Fraser was a cook at Schrager’s Mondrian hotel in Los Angeles.

Schrager, who rose to prominence as a partner in Studio 54, said he hit on the formula early on in his career. “I did not want just hotel guests in my restaurants, so at first I focused on creating a scene,” he said. “But almost immediately I knew I had to have restaurants that have good food.”

The result is that chefs want to cook for him. “Working with Ian is, like, a bucket-list thing,” said Fraser, who will continue to run the Loyal in the West Village, Narcissa in the East Village and Nix in Greenwich Village. The hotel will have several restaurants, including a signature dining room; Fraser and his team are still deciding what they’ll serve.

Like most hotel chefs, Fraser will have to provide all the food for the hotel, including room service. That’s why Schrager has sought out experienced restaurateurs, like Fraser, with operations that include catering. “Professionals can do it all,” Schrager said.

He regards the Times Square Edition, in what he calls the city’s best year-round hotel neighborhood, as a rare opportunity. “I think it will be a game-changer, bringing a top chef to Times Square: There are not a lot of great chefs in the Times Square area,” he said. “And I think John is on the cusp of real fame.”

The Times Square Edition: 20 Times Square (701 Seventh Ave. at 47th Street), December.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Florence Fabricant © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

New York Times

New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: Black progressive and Trump acolyte win Florida governor primaries World Black progressive and Trump acolyte win Florida governor primaries
Trump: President warns of violent change if Republicans lose midterms Trump President warns of violent change if Republicans lose midterms
World: The man who took on the Pope: The story behind the Viganò letter World The man who took on the Pope: The story behind the Viganò letter
Entertainment: Cummings brings 'Thunder Road' to Deauville festival Entertainment Cummings brings 'Thunder Road' to Deauville festival
World: New reasons (Cookies, Pizza) to go to Brooklyn neighborhood restaurants World New reasons (Cookies, Pizza) to go to Brooklyn neighborhood restaurants
World: Andrew Gillum upends expectations in Florida primary victory World Andrew Gillum upends expectations in Florida primary victory



Top Articles

1 World Feeling suicidal, students turned to their college; they were told...bullet
2 Entertainment Rose McGowan says Asia Argento admitted to sleeping with...bullet
3 World Trump reaches revised trade deal with Mexico, threatening to...bullet
4 World Airstrike near Tajikistan border kills Taliban, Afghans saybullet
5 World In Jacksonville, the $1 billion-a-year world of esports is...bullet
6 World Letter accusing Pope inflames American Catholic Churchbullet
7 Entertainment Cummings brings 'Thunder Road' to Deauville...bullet
8 Entertainment Louis C.K. performs at club for first time...bullet
9 World In a shift in driverless strategy, Uber deepens...bullet
10 World U.S. and Mexico agree to preliminary NAFTA dealbullet

Related Articles

World In Jacksonville, the $1 billion-a-year world of esports is rocked by gunfire
World Costas Kondylis, go-to architect in a high-rise town, dies at 78
Politics 2 of the most consequential figures in the Trump hush-money payoffs were given immunity by federal prosecutors
Entertainment Late '70s ushered in a new women's tennis rivalry: Chrissie vs. Martina
Tech These 18 incredible products didn't exist 10 years ago
Opinion U.S. Open: A Champion of Firsts
Politics Michael Cohen's testimony implicates Trump as a co-conspirator in a crime to get elected, but what happens next is unclear
World Trump's $130,000 in hush money to Stormy Daniels: Here's everything we now know
World In a new book of sketches, Françoise Gilot clears her mind of the past
Entertainment Rose McGowan says Asia Argento admitted to sleeping with young actor

The New York Times

World A cliffhanger in Pacific Palisades
World Parkland parent wins election to school board in Florida
null
World Nearly 3,000 deaths in Puerto Rico linked to hurricane Maria, report says
World War crimes report accuses Saudi Arabia and UAE in Yemen