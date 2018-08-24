news

Is it possible to be sexual, but to not be seen as an object? In her video “Girlfriend,” French singer Héloïse Letissier — her body morphing between the male and female — is macho and defiant. She doesn’t offer her body: She flaunts it. The video is a glorious expression of the many selves mingling within us.

Under her stage name Christine and the Queens, Letissier created one of my favorite videos in recent years: “Tilted,” in which she celebrates the joy of being off-balance.

“Tilted” is more an exploration of childhood and innocence; it has a softness that “Girlfriend,” for all its sunset beauty, does not.

Now, as Chris, a short-haired gang leader, Letissier takes an earthy, athletic approach. Her dancing, which slyly plays with gender in a labyrinth of pop culture references, follows suit: It has power.

For “Girlfriend,” directed by Jordan Bahat, Letissier collaborated with (LA) Horde, a French contemporary dance collective formed in 2013 by Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer and Arthur Harel. She was inspired by a teaser for their show “To Da Bone,” which features jumpstyle, a form rooted in electronic music with ferocious kicks and jumps.

In working with Letissier, the choreographers wondered: “How can you create something for pop music today without it being decorative? To put in meaning, to have questions about gender and to sexualize it — but in a good way?”

For her part, Letissier said, “Can I make a really gay video that is a really intensely macho video at the same time?” At the start, we see the back of Chris’s head: Are we looking at a man or a woman, a boy or a girl?

Perched high in the air on a girder, Chris is a fantasy male construction worker, or perhaps a male construction worker’s fantasy girl. It somehow echoes “Flashdance”: welder by day, dancer by night.

Like the gangs roaming the streets of New York City at the start of “West Side Story,” Chris begins by marking her territory with the most pedestrian of movements: a walk.

Chris sets the tone with cool, confident steps as she gathers members of her gang of graceful thugs.

As (LA) Horde explained, “This is a very symbolic wink to all of the movies where there are gangs involved.” The setup also brings to mind Michael Jackson’s video for “Bad.” (Itself inspired, in part, by “West Side Story.”)

For (LA) Horde, “It was very important to show that she was part of a group that was fighting with her, and that all of the gestures being created within that situation are also very provocative. But not in a sexual way.”

The chorus of “Girlfriend” is a call to arms: The performers gather behind Chris in a wedge formation. Dancing as one, the group gives off a brash, masculine air. This moment even references manspreading but reclaims it with a gritty, jazzy finesse.

Chris and her gang show off their strength with cross punches and flexed biceps. In making the transition from Christine to Chris, Letissier said she wanted to show off her body, but “it’s more like in the macho way of, ‘I’m going to show you my muscles.'”

The video’s strong central character is also inspired by Madonna, who, Letissier said, “doesn’t apologize for her power.”

But there’s elation in “Girlfriend,” too. Here the dancers contrast their weight, or their plié — the bending of the knees — with the free-flung exuberance of their arms.

Chris recalls the spirit of a 1950s movie musical, where athletic prowess was gleefully celebrated, but always with a touch of balletic agility.

Full of swagger, Chris separates from the gang. For (LA) Horde, as the dancers gather around, they resemble something like street kids, or the Lost Boys in “Peter Pan.”

Letissier also emanates the earthy robustness of Gene Kelly, whom she reveres. “He’s grounded,” she said. “His pants are sometimes too tight for his thighs. I like the healthy muscles jutting out — but still dancing physically. I always rooted for Gene Kelly.”

The hypnotic, extended body roll — lasting a few seconds longer than most would allow it to — is the video’s most arresting moment.

Letissier said: “At some point we started to just do it for like a second, and then we were like, actually we kind of want it to last for hours and hours. It’s such a simple movement, but it becomes like it is in ‘Magic Mike’ — you are offering your body, but it’s still a big, masculine way of displaying power.”

In “Girlfriend,” even when the gang is bound as one — performing the same movement as a group — the dancers are full of individuality. They each have their own inflection, nuance and rhythm.

After the body roll, the group breaks apart, still standing on the plank but weaving and stretching with flailing limbs. There is no gender-exclusive choreography: In Chris’ gang, the men and the women are equal players.

“To me, it’s not pop choreography in the classic way,” Letissier said. “I think it’s the feeling of having more of a clique behind me. The unison that gives it more power in a way. It’s tougher.”

But Letissier proves — as Martha Graham once said — that movement never lies. In “Girlfriend,” it’s not just gender stereotypes that are stripped away. As much as there is acting involved, the dancers move with unaffected grace. They’re people before dancers: They reflect the real world, all the while living inside a glorious groove.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Gia Kourlas © 2018 The New York Times