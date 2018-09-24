Accuser commits to detail episode before Senators

news

WASHINGTON — The woman who has accused Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were teenagers has committed to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, capping days of intense wrangling and setting up a potentially explosive confrontation that threatens to derail his Supreme Court nomination.

The agreement, reached after an hourlong negotiating session Sunday morning between lawyers for the woman, Christine Blasey Ford, and committee aides, leaves several details — including whether Republicans will use an outside lawyer to question Blasey — unsettled. But a spokesman for the committee said its chairman, Sen. Charles E. Grassley of Iowa, considers the negotiations over, and Blasey’s lawyers said the hearing would go on no matter how the details were resolved.

“Despite actual threats to her safety and her life, Dr. Ford believes it is important for senators to hear directly from her about the sexual assault committed against her,” her lawyers, Debra S. Katz, Lisa J. Banks and Michael R. Bromwich, said in a statement Sunday morning, adding that while some logistical and other details were not yet settled, “they will not impede the hearing taking place.”

The talks have consumed official Washington, and thrown confirmation proceedings for Kavanaugh, who has denied Blasey’s allegations, into turmoil. Until last week, Kavanaugh’s confirmation seemed all but assured; Blasey’s testimony has the potential to be a fatal blow.

At least one Republican senator, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, said Sunday that it was unlikely that Blasey’s testimony would change his mind. He accused Democrats of taking advantage of her.

In a preview of his defense, Kavanaugh planned Sunday to hand over to the Judiciary Committee calendars from the summer of 1982 that do not contain evidence of a party similar to the one described by Blasey. His team plans to argue that the calendar pages represent a piece of evidence that fails to corroborate Blasey’s account, according to a person familiar with the defense.

But the calendar pages from June, July and August of that year, which were reviewed by The New York Times, also in no way disprove her accusation.

