MAZAR-E-SHARIF, Afghanistan — An airstrike killed six Taliban insurgents along the border of Tajikistan and Afghanistan, an area where cross-border attacks are rare, Afghan officials said Monday.

The officials said the strike was carried out Sunday by Tajikistan’s air force. Tajik forestry officials surrounded and attacked a group of Taliban drug smugglers who had crossed the border and were just inside Tajik territory, according to Ahmad Jawad Hijri, a spokesman for the governor of Takhar province in northern Afghanistan.

Two forestry officials were killed in the confrontation, he said, and the Tajik air force then responded with the strike, which killed six Taliban insurgents.

But that account seemed to conflict with what is known about Tajikistan’s capabilities. The country has a tiny air force that is not known to include armed jets, according to World Air Forces 2017, an aerospace industry publication.

Col. Mohammad Omar, police chief of Darqad district, across the Afghan border from where the incident was described as taking place, said a MiG jet carried out the strike.

Omar also said that the aircraft involved was from the Tajik air force. Tajikistan, a former Soviet republic, is a close ally of Russia, governed by former Soviet officials.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said the country’s military was not behind the strike and had not been conducting operations in the border area, according to the Russian state news agency RIA.

The Takhar province police chief, Abdul Rahman Aqtash, said a “jet bomber” carried out the strike.

“I have not seen whether the pilot was Russian or Tajik,” he said, “but the air power arrived to defend the Tajik border forces.”

If the strike was actually carried out by Russia, it could have an effect on talks aimed at ending the Afghan war. Moscow had intended to host those talks on Sept. 4. On Monday, after news of the airstrike, the Russians postponed the talks to an unspecified date, according to Haroon Chakhansuri, a spokesman for President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan.

Chakhansuri said Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia had called Ghani and that the two agreed to the postponement. The Taliban had agreed to attend, but the Americans and Afghans had refused.

U.S. officials recently met with Taliban officials in Doha, Qatar, to discuss the possibility of peace talks, an initiative supported by the Afghan government.

A spokesman for the Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid, denied in a WhatsApp message that the insurgents had been involved in the Tajikistan border airstrike. He said those killed were smugglers and not part of the Taliban.

The airstrike took place in a heavily forested area that is claimed by both Afghanistan and Tajikistan. The Panj River marks the frontier there, but that river has changed course, leaving the disputed forest on the Tajik side, according to Afghan officials. It is a popular crossing point for smugglers.

On Aug. 13, less than 25 miles from the reported site of Sunday’s attack, a Taliban unit overran an Afghan border police post on the Tajik border at Ay Khanom in Takhar province, killing 12 police officers and five civilians, according to Afghan officials.

While the Taliban have sanctuaries across the Pakistani border to the east and south, their presence in Afghanistan’s northern neighbor, Tajikistan, is rare. Similarly, cross-border attacks are common along the Pakistan frontier, but they have been rare on the Tajik one.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Najim Rahim and Rod Nordland © 2018 The New York Times